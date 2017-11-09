Take a five-star winter break for €124

Five-star Lough Erne Resort from €124 per night

Head to Fermanagh and try to beat Rory McIlroy’s record, he played a 68 on the Lough Erne Resort golf course, and his record still remains unbeaten. Celebrating 10 years in businiess, the hotel has a special offer of £110 (€124) per room per night from Sunday to Thursday, stay and play the Nick Faldo-designed course from £190 (€215) per night for two, lougherneresort.com, 0044-2866323230.

Winter in the Canaries for €309

Find winter sun in Lanzarote with TUI holidays

Falcon Holidays and Thomson Holidays are rebranding as Tui Holidays this month. It’s a change in name only – the new same package holidays will continue to be available. Enjoy winter sun in Gran Canaria, where a week from January 18th in the three-star Monte Feliz apartments from €309pps. In Tenerife, from January 26th, a week in Las Caletillas Resort all inclusive is from €399pps and Lanzarote Paradise Club from February 4th, self-catering from €389pps, tuiholidays.ie, 1850 453545.

Five-star Christmas break

Festive afternoon tea begins on December 1st at the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge, stay for Christmas from €475pps

Make the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge your home away from home for Christmas. Stay for two nights, Christmas Eve and Christmas night from €475pps, with children aged six to 12 years from €105 per night, and from two to five years from €70 per night. There will be a visit from Santa over breakfast, Christmas day lunch with bubbles and entertainment. Meanwhile, festive afternoon tea is available from €38, from December 1st, 01-665 4000, email reservations@ icdublin.com

€100 off December ski trips

Family ski trips discounts for December from Crystal Ski

Ski trips for December are discounted by €100 per person on a wide selection of accommodation across Andorra, Austria, France and Italy with Crystalski. Expect to pay from €1,800 - €2,700 for a family of four. There are also discounts on lift passes in some resorts and on childcare, crystalski.ie, 01-6533504. If you’re interested in ski holidays, see our ski special in The Irish Times Magazine this Saturday, November 11th.

Try a cruise from €349pps

Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas. The liner is having a major refit and will return to service in May 2018

Take a taster cruise on the newly renovated Independence of the Seas in May, 2018. The two-night cruise from Southampton will visit Normandy and Le Havre. Staying in the balcony state room, prices include all meals, leisure activities and entertainment, from €349pps, flights extra, Royalcaribbean.ie, 0844 493 4005.

In search of bears in Slovakia

Brown bear in a forest in Slovakia

Take a short break with a difference, combining some great mountain trekking and a a search for European bears. A three-day trip to Slovakia will give unique access to the national park, normally off-limits to tourists. Trekking with an expert ranger, in a group limited to six people, there is a good chance of seeing the bears in the wild. The trip from London will cost from €999pps flights to London extra. Three nights’ hotel accommodation, all meals and an Explore tour leader, explore.co.uk

Winter sun in Fuerteventura from €461

View from Corralejo Beach on Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

Stay in the four-star Barcelo Castillo Beach Resort in Caleta de Fuste for a week from December 2nd and work on the Christmas tan, from €461pps, self-catering. Book online on travelrepublic.ie, 01-5360820.