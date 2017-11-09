Take a five-star winter break for €124

Great Escapes: the best travel deals at home and abroad this week

Joan Scales

View of Lough Erne Resort on the banks of Fermanagh’s Lough Erne

View of Lough Erne Resort on the banks of Fermanagh’s Lough Erne

 

Five-star Lough Erne Resort from €124 per night
Head to Fermanagh and try to beat Rory McIlroy’s record, he played a 68 on the Lough Erne Resort golf course, and his record still remains unbeaten. Celebrating 10 years in businiess, the hotel has a special offer of £110 (€124) per room per night from Sunday to Thursday, stay and play the Nick Faldo-designed course from £190 (€215) per night for two, lougherneresort.com, 0044-2866323230.

Winter in the Canaries for €309

Find winter sun in Lanzarote with TUI holidays
Find winter sun in Lanzarote with TUI holidays

Falcon Holidays and Thomson Holidays are rebranding as Tui Holidays this month. It’s a change in name only – the new same package holidays will continue to be available. Enjoy winter sun in Gran Canaria, where a week from January 18th in the three-star Monte Feliz apartments from €309pps. In Tenerife, from January 26th, a week in Las Caletillas Resort all inclusive is from €399pps and Lanzarote Paradise Club from February 4th, self-catering from €389pps, tuiholidays.ie, 1850 453545.

Five-star Christmas break

Festive afternoon tea begins on December 1st at the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge, stay for Christmas from €475pps
Festive afternoon tea begins on December 1st at the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge, stay for Christmas from €475pps

Make the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge your home away from home for Christmas. Stay for two nights, Christmas Eve and Christmas night from €475pps, with children aged six to 12 years from €105 per night, and from two to five years from €70 per night. There will be a visit from Santa over breakfast, Christmas day lunch with bubbles and entertainment. Meanwhile, festive afternoon tea is available from €38, from December 1st, 01-665 4000, email reservations@ icdublin.com

€100 off December ski trips

Family ski trips discounts for December from Crystal Ski
Family ski trips discounts for December from Crystal Ski

Ski trips for December are discounted by €100 per person on a wide selection of accommodation across Andorra, Austria, France and Italy with Crystalski. Expect to pay from €1,800 - €2,700 for a family of four. There are also discounts on lift passes in some resorts and on childcare, crystalski.ie, 01-6533504. If you’re interested in ski holidays, see our ski special in The Irish Times Magazine this Saturday, November 11th.

Try a cruise from €349pps

Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas. The liner is having a major refit and will return to service in May 2018
Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas. The liner is having a major refit and will return to service in May 2018

Take a taster cruise on the newly renovated Independence of the Seas in May, 2018. The two-night cruise from Southampton will visit Normandy and Le Havre. Staying in the balcony state room, prices include all meals, leisure activities and entertainment, from €349pps, flights extra, Royalcaribbean.ie, 0844 493 4005.

In search of bears in Slovakia

Brown bear in a forest in Slovakia
Brown bear in a forest in Slovakia

Take a short break with a difference, combining some great mountain trekking and a a search for European bears. A three-day trip to Slovakia will give unique access to the national park, normally off-limits to tourists. Trekking with an expert ranger, in a group limited to six people, there is a good chance of seeing the bears in the wild. The trip from London will cost from €999pps flights to London extra. Three nights’ hotel accommodation, all meals and an Explore tour leader, explore.co.uk

Winter sun in Fuerteventura from €461

View from Corralejo Beach on Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.
View from Corralejo Beach on Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

Stay in the four-star Barcelo Castillo Beach Resort in Caleta de Fuste for a week from December 2nd and work on the Christmas tan, from €461pps, self-catering. Book online on travelrepublic.ie, 01-5360820.

