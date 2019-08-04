Surfing in Tralee, beer tasting in Westport and Ireland’s best parks

Surf’s up

The Rose Hotel’s Surf and Spa package offers the ideal combination of excursion and relaxation in Tralee, Co Kerry. Enjoy two night’s accommodation with breakfast each morning, dinner on one evening in the Park Restaurant, and an exhilarating two-hour surf lesson with Kingdom Waves Surf School on the Blue Flag Banna Beach. Then, suitably exerted, arrive back to the hotel for 25-minute Bamboo Massage at the Serenity Spa. Available until November from €233 per person. therosehotel.com

Going green

The Green Flag Awards recognise good quality parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways. This year, nine sites run by the Office of Public Works have received their 2019 Green Flags: St Stephen’s Green Park, Castletown Demesne, Derrynane Historic Park, Fota Arboretum and Gardens, Garinish Island, Grangegorman Military Cemetery, the Irish National War Memorial Gardens, the Iveagh Gardens, and the Phoenix Park. See opw.ie for more information.

Beer cheer

Knockranny House Hotel has teamed up with Croagh Patrick’s Mescan Brewery to offer beer-loving guests a special experience. Stay at the Westport four-star and enjoy a drive along the coast to the brewery, followed by a full tour from one of the brewers, who will share the story of the seven beers created on site. The Friendship Brewing package at Knockranny House Hotel includes two nights’ accommodation, full Irish breakfast each morning, one dinner in La Fougère Restaurant, complimentary access to the Spa Salveo pool and thermal with a discount of €10 on treatments over €69, a guided tour of the Mescan Brewery, and a complimentary drink when dining on the second evening. Available for €175 per person sharing on August 9th and September 6th. Private tours for groups of 10 or more are also possible by arrangement; knockrannyhousehotel.ie

Artfully Oriental

The artwork of Hong Kong is being celebrated this summer with a new experience at the Mandarin Oriental. The five-star’s new street art tour is led by a resident storyteller who takes guests on a thought-provoking journey through the city. Guests will discover hidden artistic murals and see where international and local artists have used alleyways and buildings as their canvas. For rates and reservations, see mandarinoriental.com/hongkong.