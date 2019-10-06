Station-less bikes in Dún Laoghaire, rustic escape in Antrim

Travel deals: Plan an escape with these holiday ideas in Ireland and abroad

Jo Linehan

Montenotte Hotel

On Yer Bike

A stroll along Dún Laoghaire pier to retrieve an ice cream from Teddy’s will soon be dotted with bicycles. The Bleeperbike station-less bike hire scheme is set to be extended to the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area this year following a successful two-year pilot around the county. With up to 200 bikes and e-bikes to be implemented over the next 12 months, taking in the sea air is about to become even easier. bleeperbike.com

Mid-Term Treats

Families in need of a compromise this mid-term break would do well to look at the four-star Montenotte Hotel in Cork City’s latest package. The family midterm offer includes a two-night stay in a family bedroom, breakfast each morning in the Panorama Bistro & Terrace overlooking the city, a three-course meal on the evening of your choice, access to the Motion Health Club and free parking starting from €420. Kids will love the nearby Fota Wildlife Park, Blackrock Castle Observatory and Leahy’s Open Farm, while adults can check into the spa, wander the Victorian sunken garden or sit back and relax in the hotel’s in-house cinema, The Cameo, while little ones are looked after by the in-house babysitter. themontenottehotel.com

Aurora Cabins
Rustic Escape

Located just a mile from the Giant’s Causeway, the Aurora Log Cabins in north Antrim are a truly unique destination. The twin cabins are the first of their kind in Ireland, rustic and homely in design but equipped with all of the amenities necessary to make a stay here a luxury experience. Think bijou bunkrooms, a master bedroom, freestanding bath looking toward Rathlin Island, a generous verandah and private hot tub, all nestled amongst some of the most stunning landscapes in the country. Stay in either the Ulex or Salix cabins from €454 per night. auroranorthcoast.com

West Sense

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo, is the first hotel in Ireland to introduce a state-of-the-art sensory bedroom, designed to help individuals explore, develop and engage their senses in a safe environment. Created to benefit children with autism, ADHD and a variety of other disabilities, the sensory bedroom combines a range of stimuli to help children interact using their senses, with colourful lights, soft fabrics and music helping individuals to engage in an enjoyable and non-stressful way. radsligo.com

