Share your story: Are you coming home to Ireland for Christmas?

On Thursday, Leo Varadkar advised people intending to come home to Ireland from abroad for Christmas not to book flights yet. The Tánaiste told the Dáil: “I know that’s difficult. I know that’s tough but Christmas is six weeks away and it’s too soon for people to be booking flights to come home.”

Ireland is currently half way through a six-week Level 5 lockdown, which is due to end in just under three weeks’ time. It is not known yet what restrictions will be in place in Ireland during December.

We would like to hear readers’ views and intentions. Do you plan to visit Ireland during the Christmas period? Have you already booked flights? Are you worried about Covid-19 and possible restrictions. Have you a contingency plan? Or perhaps you have, unfortunately, already decided Christmas with family is just not going to be possible this year.

