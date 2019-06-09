Reeks District challenges adrenaline junkies to five adventures in Kerry

Climb Carrauntoohil, cycle the Ring of the Reeks, paddle Caragh Lake, surf Inch Beach and paddleboard on Lough Cloon

Jo Linehan

The Reeks District has launched its Big Five campaign, a collection of the biggest, best and most thrilling outdoor adventures the country has to offer

High five 

Ireland’s Reeks District has launched its Big Five campaign, a collection of the biggest, best and most thrilling outdoor adventures the country has to offer. Describing the area where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the mountains, the Reeks District is challenging visitors to climb Carrauntoohil, cycle the Ring of the Reeks, paddle the length of Caragh Lake, surf Inch Beach and paddleboard by night on Lough Cloon over the course of a year, marking a special Big Five passport along the way. Adrenaline junkies on a mission can attempt all five in five days to have their name immortalised on the Big Five Wall of Fame. For more on the challenge, visit reeksdistrict.com/bigfive

Cahernane House Hotel in Co Kerry has completed a massive renovation, and now offers eight luxurious bedrooms.

Resplendent in The Kingdom 

Cahernane House Hotel in Co Kerry has completed a massive renovation, and now offers eight luxurious bedrooms in the former coach house at the property. The stone-cut building, which dates back to 1877, has been reimagined by interior designer Julie Goggin and architects Moloney O’Beirne. cahernane.com

Skellig Michael is officially open to visitors for the summer season: Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Skellig Michael. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Open island 

The Office of Public Works has officially opened Skellig Michael to visitors for the summer season. While it remains one of Kerry’s most popular attractions, all visitors are advised to watch their safety film available at heritageireland.ie/safety. The site will remain open daily until the end of September. Plan your trip at heritageireland.ie

Pampering pop 

For dads who enjoy the finer things in life, look to the Kingsley’s Time for Him package this Father’s Day. The treatment at the Cork hotel begins with a muscle ease massage, followed by either an energising lime body scrub or blissful luxury scalp massage. He can unwind with an overnight stay plus breakfast from €180. thekingsley.ie  

