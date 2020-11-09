Q&A: How will the EU’s traffic light travel system work?

What is the traffic light system?

Last month member states adopted the European Union recommendation on a co-ordinated approach to travel restrictions in the context of Covid-19, better known as the traffic light system.

This approach provides Covid-19 case rate details for regions across the EU and critically, given its importance to Irish travellers, the UK. It is based on the 14-day rate of infection per 100,000 of the population.

Information will be available on the Re-open EU website with a link to the weekly-updated map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Member States will provide details of upcoming restrictions to free movement or the lifting of travel restrictions to the EU Commission. These changes will also be published on Re-open EU.

As a general rule, information on new measures or a change in status will be published 24 hours before they come into effect.

How does it work?

The system uses data from the ECDC which updates its 14-day figures on a weekly basis. There are three colours to correspond with the traffic light system (green, orange and red).

A green region is one where the 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 is below 25 people per 100,000 and the positivity rate for the disease is below a 4 per cent rate for those who have Covid-19.

Orange countries are those with a 14-day incidence rate of below 50 people per 100,000, but who have a positivity rate of more than 4 per cent. Such a positivity rate would indicate widespread transmission of the disease in the community.

Orange countries can have a 14-day incidence rate of up to 150 provided their test positivity rate is below 4 per cent .

Red countries are those where the 14-day incidence rate is above 150 per 100,000, and where the test positivity rate is higher than 4 per cent.

There are also ‘grey’ zones. These are countries where insufficient data on testing and incidence rates can be found.

What should a traveller do if they wish to visit other countries?

Passengers who arrive or depart from red regions, which accounts for most of Europe at present, must restrict their movement for 14 days.

Travellers from EU orange regions will be allowed into Ireland without restricting their movements if they have a negative PCR test three days before their arrival.

Travellers from green regions do not need to restrict their movements when they arrive in another country.

Where is Europe in relation to this traffic light system ?

Alas, the map of Europe is a morass of red at the moment as Europe struggles with a second wave of the virus. Most countries, including Ireland, have rates of the disease higher than the threshold.

The only orange areas on the map are Norway, Finland and some of the Greek islands. The only green area is Greenland which is historically part of Denmark. It is not a tourist destination and certainly not a place to visit in winter.

What measures will be implemented in Ireland in relation to this?

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has also said that Covid-19 testing measures which could enable people to travel in and out of Irish airports over Christmas should be in place by December 1st.

The Minister said the Government was working with Dublin Airport Authority to develop testing capacity but that it “isn’t something you can just switch on overnight”.

However, when asked if testing infrastructure would be in place at airports by December 1st, Mr Ryan replied it would, before warning that the Government would not yet make a call on whether people should travel home for Christmas

Are there exemptions?

Under the EU traffic light system essential workers, including healthcare workers and transport workers along with those travelling for “imperative business or family reasons” and medical reasons, are exempt from restricting their movements.

Students who travel abroad on a daily basis, diplomats, NGO staff, passengers in transit, seafarers and journalists, when performing their duties, are also exempt.