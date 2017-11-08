Plane forced to land after wife discovers husband’s affair midflight

A Qatar Airways plane has been forced to land midflight after a woman who used her sleeping husband’s thumb to unlock his smartphone discovered he was having an affair.

The couple and their child were flying to Bali, Indonesia, for a holiday after boarding in Doha. The woman repeatedly hit her husband after learning of his infidelity and the captain was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Chennai, India, when the cabin crew was unable to restore order.

The family was then taken to a detention centre at the airport as they did not have an Indian visa before being put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

“The Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai after the pilot requested it citing unruly passenger on board as the reason,” an officer from India’s central industrial security force (CISF) told the Hindustan Times, which first reported the incident.

“The woman and her husband, along with their child, were off-loaded and the flight departed for Bali.”

The newspaper said the plane’s crew failed to calm the wife, who it said was an Iranian national. “The woman had unlocked her husband’s phone using his thumb impression when he was sleeping and then blew her top after discovering his infidelity,” it reported.

The Times of India said the Iranian woman made “such a ruckus” that the plane had no other choice but to make an unscheduled landing.

The family spent the day at Chennai airport and left for Malaysia on a Batik Air flight at 10.30pm.

Qatar Airways declined to comment in order to protect its passengers’ privacy. – Guardian