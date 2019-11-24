New Aer Lingus flights announced from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona

Taking flight

Aer Lingus has announced two new routes from Shannon as part of their Summer 2020 programme. Flights from Shannon to Paris begin on March 29th, operating every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with one-way fares starting from €39.99 including taxes and charges, while a Shannon to Barcelona service begins on May 2nd, flying Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with one-way fares starting from €49.99. aerlingus.com

Shiny happy spa time

The lovely Johnstown Estate in Co Meath has been having a makeover, which means it can now deliver even more lovely makeovers to you. The Mulberry super suite, sleeping up to six, is now open to guests with special packages at Gloss. Billed as The Spa at Johnstown’s stylish little sister, Gloss is a spa for small groups – so you can get intimate while being buffed to within an inch of your life. From €75 for a Gloss session, with a treatment, plus cocktails and snacks, to €1,500 for a group of six, including dinner and overnight. thejohnstownestate.com

Gloss and Mulberry at the Johnstown Estate. Photograph: Gareth Byrne Photography

Market magic

The Viennese Christmas markets are famous for a reason. The plaza in front of the stunning City Hall is transformed into a Christmas paradise full of stalls selling festive gifts, roasted chestnuts and mulled wine. Go with Travel Department and enjoy a guided half-day excursion around the Austrian capital and a full day of leisure to explore yourself from €399 per person including return flights, three nights bed and breakfast in four-star accommodation, transfers and a Vienna city tour, departing in November or December. traveldepartment.ie

Polar express

The Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Northern Ireland has a special treat for little ones this Christmas. Hop on board the estate’s train and take a journey overlooking the Mourne Mountains before arriving at their winter paradise, where Santa and his elves will be ready to welcome children into their workshop. Letter writing to Santa and Christmas movies complete a day out the whole family will love. Tickets start at €20 for adults and €30 for children. hastingshotels.com