Manchán Magan: Why I’m giving up flying abroad on holidays, the thing I love most in this world

As a travel journalist, I never thought this day would come. But I could no longer ignore the impact I was having on the planet

Manchán Magan

Manchán Magan at sunset at Las Vueltas, La Gomera in the Canary Islands. Taken for Go, March 2008

I could never have predicted a year ago that I would be writing this article proclaiming my intention to give up flying abroad on holidays.

For 30 years my life has centred on flying – living in Africa, India and South America for extended periods from 1989-1996, then making travel documentaries for TG4 and the Travel Channel for eight years in China, the Middle East, Greenland, India, South America and eastern Europe. From 2006-2012, I wrote a series of travel books, and I’ve been a travel journalist with regular travel slots on Today FM, Newstalk, RTÉ and 2FM for the last decade. I’ve also written more than 200 travel articles for this newspaper.

