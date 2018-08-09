Man quits job to write ‘Stop Brexit’ across Europe with van and GPS

A British man has quit his job with the intention of spelling out the words “Stop Brexit” across Europe with a camper van and a GPS.

Andy Pardy, a digital information consultant, will travel to 32 European countries over the course of a three-month trip.

The 28-year-old has already written the “S”, “T” and “O” of “Stop” and is currently close to the most northern part of Norway, which forms part of the “P”.

After that he will head south and spell Brexit backwards, finishing his trip in Spain in October.

A passionate pro-remainer, Mr Pardy spent £6,000 (€6,665) on the VW Transporter and a further £5,000 (€5,554) on his cross-European trip.

“It’s a crazy idea,” he told The New European from the Arctic Circle.

“I had it when I was on a run. You know, I was tracing my route on a run using a running app and just thought, why can’t I do this on a big scale?”

Andy Pardy in Alesund in Norway. Photograph: Andy Pardy/@consultantrogue

Loch Lomond

Mr Pardy, who was born in Germany, set off from Loch Lomond in Scotland in July.

He says it is a “poignant” time to do it, as it is the last summer that the UK are in the EU.

“Of course we don’t know what the outcome of the discussions will be in terms of freedom of movement, but it’s a statement I wanted to make,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this around Europe and I’ve been frustrated with the debate and the way Brexit’s been going over the last couple of years. I wanted to leave my job and go and do something for myself, but also to try and rally as many people as I can and just do something different.”

Ireland is included as one of the 32 countries of the trip, which spans from here in the west to the Arctic Circle in the north to Estonia in the east and Spain in the south.

You can follow Andy’s progress on Twitter and Instagram and following the live GPS tracker on his website.