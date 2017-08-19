Louis Vuitton enters smartwatch market

Travel Gear: Also, a multi-lens case for your iPhone 7 and the end of keys going jingle-jangle

Tom Kelly

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Smartwatch: one for the well-heeled frequent traveller

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Smartwatch

Even high-end luxury brand, Louis Vuitton is going smartwatch. Its Tambour Horizon Smartwatch is powered by Google’s Android Wear and is aimed at the frequent traveller. The very well-heeled frequent traveller, that is.

As well as the usual functions, there are a couple of specific travel apps, one that manages flight info and a city guide. It’s customisable with multiple watch faces based on glossy LV designs, and a variety of straps and finishes for women and men. And although there’s no fitness monitoring or GPS, you’ll probably want it just to match your Louis Vuitton luggage collection.

About €2,600, see eu.louisvuitton.com

Ztylus Switch iPhone Lens Case

Perhaps a little confusingly, Ztylus calls this a Switch 6 iPhone lens, though it’s only for the iPhone 7. The 6 refers to lens options, designed in a sort of a slider system that lets you switch between the alternatives easily.

As well as the standard, there’s a 120° wide-angle, a 2X telephoto, 10X macro, 20X super-macro and 180° fish-eye.

An integrated hand grip helps to hold it and there’s a loop to attach a strap. While the case itself is reasonably robust to protect your hardware.

$50 from amazon.com

Orbitkey Organiser

Orbitkey has a simple mission: to strap your keys into shape. You can organise up to seven keys in a stack and there are multi-tool and 8/32GB USB memory stick accessories.

Orbitkey promises its locking device means they won’t ever come undone accidentally and there’s a ring to attach a car remote. The bands come in range of soft materials, including leather, canvas and a rubbery PVC. And unlike the auld triangle, it means no more keys going jingle-jangle.

From €20, see adamsonluggage.com (or even on sale in its store).

@tomtomkelly

