Leo’s trip to Toronto: the best of the city’s sights

The Taoiseach is visiting Montreal and Toronto on an official visit until Tuesday. He will be attending the Montreal Pride festival today, with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and will spend Monday and Tuesday in Toronto. We’ve put together five of that city’s best tourist sights for Leo – or you, if you’re in town.

CN Tower

The skyline of the city is defined by the CN Tower, which at 553.33m is an engineering wonder with spectacular views. The tower has three restaurants to dine in. The EdgeWalk is the world’s highest hands-free external walk about the circumference of the tower at 356m – a knee-wobbling 116 stories above ground. Not for the faintheated. cntower.ca

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

The ROM is Canada’s largest museum, showcasing, art, culture and nature from around the globe. It is home to more than six million objects and specimens which are spread in 40 galleries and exhibition spaces. rom.on.ca/en.

The Distillery District

Toronto’s newest centre for arts, culture, food and entertainment is the Distillery District. This national historic site contains heritage buildings and courtyards and has many restaurants, galleries, boutiques and speciality stores. Thedistillerydistrict. com.

Dinosaur skeleton at the ROM

Toronto’s Islands

Just a short 10-minute ferry trip across the inner harbour brings you to a peaceful world of tree-filled picnic spots, car free streets, quaint old cottages and beaches. Toronto’s islands are a peaceful walker’s paradise.

Ireland Park

Ireland Park is located off Bathurst Street and Queen’s Quay. Opened 10 years ago, the park commemorates the thousands who fled Ireland during the Great Famine. More than 38,000 Irish men, women and children landed in Toronto at the point where Ireland Park now stands.