Lego Bond car, Hogwarts and Taj Mahal comes to Farmleigh in Dublin

Child’s play

The Big Brick Experience returns to Farmleigh House in Dublin for summer, offering visitors a spectacular array of visual wonders all made in Lego. Visit the Lego Winter Village series, see James Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5, take a stroll through the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and see replicas of the Taj Mahal, Sydney Opera House and Eiffel Tower. The Big Brick Experience is on display now and runs until September 1st. farmleigh.ie

The Devlin in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Cinematic escape

The Devlin hotel in Ranelagh’s Stella & Stay package invites cinema lovers to enjoy a movie in its mini Stella Theatre, plus a stay in one if its super-stylish rooms from now until the end of August. Rates from €110 per person sharing. thedevlin.ie

Wicklow wonder

Those who love a spa-cation will know that to really unwind and reap the benefits of a good treatment, a two-night retreat is the best way to go. The two night Espa Escape at Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa in Wicklow includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast, dinner on one evening in the Sika restaurant overlooking the historic estate, plus a 50-minute Espa treatment per person. Rates start from €550 for two. Beyond the hotel’s grounds, the Powerscourt Gardens are in full bloom, so there’s no better time to visit. powerscourthotel.com

Top flights

Independent Irish travel company Travel Counsellors has revealed the top destinations for late bookings this summer. In Europe, Spain is the most popular destination, followed by Portugal, Italy, Greece and Croatia, while internationally, the US took first place followed by Australia, Canada, Maldives and Thailand. For some last-minute holiday inspiration, see travelcounsellors.ie.