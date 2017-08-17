Late August holiday bargains: to Gran Canaria, Majorca, Algarve

Grab the last of the summer deals

If you want to nab a last-minute bargain and can travel this weekend, then you could head to Gran Canaria from €539pps, Majorca from €639pps, Madeira from €639pps and Salou for the same price with Sunway.ie, 01-231 1800. For the last weekend of the summer, two adults and one child can stay in Praia da Rocha, Algarve from €1,329. A week in Gran Canaria will cost from €615pps, clickandgo.com, 01-539 7723.

€520 off a holiday to Maldives

Maldives: Reethu Faru island.

Doing anything special in April? Save €520 per couple on a Maldives adventure. New to the Maldives, the Reethu Faru Resort is due to open later this year and Topflight has acquired some good deals for April. Return flights from Dublin with decent luggage allowance, a week in a spacious villa, B&B, water sports and spa. You must book by August 31st, from €1,299pps, 31st.Call 01-240 1700 or see topflight.ie

Free visas for Indian holiday

Tea Plantations near Munnar, Kerala.

To celebrate Indian Independence Day, Explore is offering free Indian visas from today until September 4th. The visas, worth €102, are available on all trips to India on explore.co.uk. Choose from an 11-day trip to Kerala from €1,450pps or a Taj, Tigers and Palaces 10-day trip from €1,525pps, two of 28 amazing trips to India. See explore.co.uk.

Grab some late sun in Sicily

Giardini Naxos, Sicily.

A week in the four-star Caesar Palace Hotel in Giardini Naxos in Sicily in October will cost from €469pps. The offer includes a premium room, breakfast, transfers and Aer Lingus flights. October is harvest time in Sicily and there are often events around the harvest. See clickandgo.com, 01-539 7777.

Cork to Providence in Spring

The historic east side of Providence, Rhode Island.

Fly direct from Cork to Providence, Rhode Island with Norwegian Air, for a six-night trip in March that will cost from €955pps. Staying in a four-star hotel, it will also include a day trip to Boston by rail and a sightseeing bus pass. Shoppers will love a visit to the Simon Mall, with a discount book for special offers. See shandontravel.ie, 021-4277094.

A taste of luxury for your pet

A four-poster bed for dogs in Stapleford Park.

Stapleford Park in Leicestershire has introduced a luxury canine package for dog lovers. For its “Doggie Divine” package, the hotel has commissioned bespoke four-poster beds by local designers Doggie and Gabbona of Melton Mowbray for four of its suites. New doggie menus have been devised to include delicious treats and there is a doggie afternoon tea with biscuits from Hungry Hounds bakery and Pawsecco, a herbal doggie drink. One of England’s finest stately homes, Stapleford Park offers you and your dog B&B, afternoon tea, dinner, dog sitting and walking trails from £475 (€522) per room. See staplefordpark.com, 0044-157 278 7000.

The king is dead, long live the king

Graceland: the second most visited house in United States.

It may be 40 years since Elvis died, but his fans still keep coming to visit his old home. Graceland is the second most visited house in the US after the White House and visitor numbers remain high. Visit Graceland in November when a five-night trip will cost from €849pps, with flights and accommodation, sunway.ie, 01- 231 1800