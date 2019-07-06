Kerry hotel offers a ‘pet concierge’ service for guests and their pooches

Puppy park

Muckross Park Hotel and Spa is now welcoming pooches to accompany their owners on holidays at the Kerry four-star. There’s a doggie bag full of goodies on arrival, a map of dog-friendly walks, food and water bowls, and even a “pet concierge” who has details and discounts for local dog walkers, sitters, groomers, dog boutiques and veterinarians, ensuring a stay here with your furry friend is a walk in the park. The Reserve self-catering and pet-friendly apartments start from €160 per night and can accommodate up to five guests, with a first-night pet charge of €30 and a €10 charge for subsequent nights. muckrosspark.com

Star bright

Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in a special way this summer. On Saturday, July 20th, the astronomy team will host a Star Barbecue and a star-gazing experience at their Great Telescope, along with a screening of the moon landing. Tickets cost €35 for adults and €15 for children up to 16. Book at birrcastle.com

Georgian charm on the canal

The Dalata Hotel has opened a new residence, just off the Grand Canal in Charlemont. Three 18th-century Georgian townhouses have been restored, with many of the original classic features of the Georgian buildings linking through to a new four-story building facing onto the canal. The Clayton Hotel Charlemont offers 187 bedrooms, a fitness suite, six meeting rooms and two dining options – Gaudens Restaurant and Lockside Bar/Social. With its proximity to the city centre, and the villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines close by, this new property is likely to be popular with business and pleasure guests alike. claytonhotelcharlemont.com

Go whale-watching in Cape Cod as part of New York’s Lowell hotel’s Come Fly With Me package.

East-coast cool

If you can’t decide between a city break or seaside escape this summer, The Lowell hotel in New York may have the solution. The Come Fly With Me package starts with a two-night stay at The Lowell, located just off Madison Avenue, with the Big Apple’s gems right on your doorstep. Then, it’s up, up and away with a private Wings Air helicopter aerial tour of Manhattan, before heading along the coast to Cape Cod for a further two nights of wining and dining. Prices start from €8,600 for four nights including two nights at The Lowell and two nights at Chatham Bars Inn, with private Wings Air helicopter transfer from New York to Cape Cod. Available until September 3rd. lowellhotel.com