Waterford: An insider’s guide to food, drink, activities and walks

The county that surrounds Ireland’s oldest city has everything you could want from an Irish holiday. Seaside resorts – both brash and bashful – line the coastline, while away from the sea are mountains and valleys that are ideal for a spot of wilderness walking. And because this corner of the island has been prized by invaders for more than a millennium, there’s plenty of heritage to explore. Oh, and the food isn’t bad either.

Waterford city celebrated its 1,100th birthday in 2014, and while it’s changed a bit over the past millennium, its Norse vestiges are still in evidence, especially around the Viking Triangle which is where you’ll find a handful of the best heritage museums in the country.