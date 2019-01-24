TripAdvisor reveals the top hotels in Ireland

Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal has been named Ireland’s number one hotel in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2019.

The hotel had previously held the title for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017, and were ranked number two in 2018. Owned and managed by the Gysling family, Harvey’s Point will celebrate 30 years in business this year.

Managing director at Harvey’s Point and Donegal native, Deirdre McGlone, credited today’s TripAdvisor announcement and ranking to, “our hugely dedicated team and Harvey’s Point hospitality family, each of whom plays their part in the Harvey’s Point Success story.

One of the suites at HArvey's Pont, Co Donegal. Photograph: Harvey’s Point website

She also expressed the hotel management’s heartfelt thanks to their many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point.

“We are immensely proud of this great achievement, which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of world class hotel-keeping blended with genuine Irish and Donegal hospitality.”

Harvey’s Point features 64 suites in the main hotel as well as the Lodge, which features 13 compact cabin-style rooms for special interest groups on the shores of Lough Eske in Donegal town.

Last year's winner The Killarney Park hotel in Co Kerry took second place with the Merrion Hotel in Dublin filling out the top three.

TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019: Creevagh Heights in Co Mayo named Ireland’s top B&B in this year’s awards. Photograph: Creevagh Heights website

TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Irish hotels 2019:

Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal Killarney Park Hotel, Co Kerry Merrion Hotel, Dublin Ashford Castle, Co Mayo Dromoland Castle, Co Clare International Hotel, Co Kilkenny Adare Manor, Co Limerick Hayfield Manor, Co Cork Ballygarry House, Co Kerry The Marker Hotel, Dublin

Creevagh Heights in Co Mayo nabbed the top spot in the Irish B&B and Inns category. Larkinley lodge in Co Kerry and Desmond House in Kinsale Co Cork secured second and third place respectively.

No. 1 on world list: Tulemar Bungalow & Villas in Costa Rica

South America and Asia featured strongly in this year’s Top 25 Hotels in the World category with Tulemar Bungalow & Villas in Costa Rica taking the coveted first place. Hotel Belvedere in Italy claimed second place and Viroth’s Hotel in Cambodia took third.

TripAdvisor Top 10 Hotels in the World

Tulemar Bungalow & Villas, Costa Rica Hotel Belvedere, Italy Viroth's Hotel, Cambodia Kenting Amanda Hotel, Pingtung Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof, Austria French Quarter Inn, South Carolina The Resort at Pedregal, Mexico Belmont Palacio Nazarenas, Peru Kayakapi Premium Caves, Turkey Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa, Vietnam

Irish hotels did not manage to secure a place on the list but Pax Guest House in Co Kerry was named third in the Top 25 Hotels for Service and Ballyfin Demense in Co Laois was ranked 12th in the world in the small hotels category.