Ten hotel deals to get you going – and staying

Fancy some falconry or hiring an entire castle? Irish hotels await your staycation

Mount Falcon Estate in Co Mayo.

Castlerosse Park Resort, Killarney: get out and about in Killarney National Park until 19th July with 20 per cent off family holidays, and 15 per cent off leisure breaks at the four-star resort. Three nights B&B and two dinners, from €229 per person sharing (pps) – castlerosse.ie.

Nesbitt Arms, Ardara, and Ballyliffin Townhouse, Donegal: the beaches around here are glorious. Stay three nights B&B from €135pps at Ardara’s boutique hotel to make the most of them. Or take two nights, and two golfing at Ballyliffin in Inishowen, for €499pps – nesbittarms.com.

The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin. Been missing that special someone? The Wilder’s “Together again” package includes a bottle of Bolly, flowers, scented sleep masks and breakfast in bed, from €299pps – thewilder.ie.

Gregans Castle, Co Clare: a night at this lovely hotel starts at €205, but the Picnic on Burren Rock package looks delicious. Two nights B&B, six-course gourmet dinner and a picnic out on the Burren from €369pps until September – gregans.ie.

Mount Falcon, Mayo: from fishing to falconry, outdoor entertainment to alfresco dining – and that’s before you get to the gorgeous interiors, Mount Falcon is lovely, and comes in at €240pps – mountfalcon.com.

Mount Wolseley, Carlow: packages from €168 for dinner, B&B, including vouchers towards afternoon tea and golf. Or take the whole tribe with two nights’ self-catering in a four-bed resort house from €1,080 – mountwolseley.ie.

Luttrelstown Castle, Co Dublin: €9,000 a night for an entire castle may be a bit more doable when you realise it sleeps 30. You have the run of the place (and it’s some place) – luttrellstowncastle.com.

Titanic Hotel, Belfast, and Lough Eske Castle, Donegal: trip the (northern) light fantastic with two nights in Belfast and two in Donegal for a four-night, five-star getaway until November. From €699pps midweek – lougheskecastlehotel.com.

Johnstown Estate, Enfield, Co Meath: Just 40 mins from Dublin, take an overnight break in a deluxe room including 4-course dinner and breakfast, from €199 for 2 people, sharing. thejohnstownestate.com

The Twelve, Galway: a night in the pretty village of Barna, with three-course dinner, B&B comes in at a starting price of €102.50pps – thetwelvehotel.ie.

