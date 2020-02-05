On the Cool List: Galway ‘one of world’s must-see destinations’ for 2020

Galway has been named one of the world’s 20 must-see destinations in National Geographic Traveller’s Cool List 2020.

The magazine says that the city feels “at once like a global cultural crossroads and an intimate after-party” and is a “perfect fit” as this year’s European Capital of Culture, with its location on the Wild Atlantic Way and a programme of events designed to sync with old Celtic festivals such as Bealtaine (May Day) and Samhain (Halloween).

National Geographic Traveller notes that annual art, film, theatre and street events would also feed into the Galway 2020 spirit. “Galway’s trick is to effortlessly squeeze big-city sensibility and college craic into small-town streets,” it says.

The magazine’s editor, Pat Riddell, says the Cool List provided plenty of inspiration close to home. “Considering how, where and why we choose to travel is an ethos now firmly in the public consciousness. Exploring the world this decade means doing so responsibly and with purpose: tour slowly, spend locally and show support.”

The National Geographic recommendation is the second big international endorsement of Galway as a tourist destination for 2020. Last October it was named one of the world’s top cities for travellers by Lonely Planet, which described Galway as “arguably Ireland’s most engaging city” where “brightly painted pubs heave with live music” and “cafes offer front-row seats to watch buskers perform”.

National Geographic Traveller’s Cool List 2020