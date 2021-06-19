Mayo: An insiders’ guide to food, drink, activities and walks

For its size and position smack in the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way, Mayo gets relatively few visitors. Which means there are plenty of opportunities to explore its wild landscapes in some kind of tranquillity.

The county’s major attractions – the Great Western Greenway cycle route from Westport to Achill (greenway.ie) and Croagh Patrick (croagh-patrick.com) – can be busy, but get your timing right and you can experience either one in relative quiet. Both are highly rewarding outdoors experiences that are accessible to most age groups.