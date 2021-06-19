Mayo: An insiders’ guide to food, drink, activities and walks

From chic Westport, to wild landscapes of Belmullet, activity-filled Achill and Clare Island

Fionn Davenport

Mayo has a variety of attractions across the entire county to suit almost anyone.

Mayo has a variety of attractions across the entire county to suit almost anyone.

For its size and position smack in the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way, Mayo gets relatively few visitors. Which means there are plenty of opportunities to explore its wild landscapes in some kind of tranquillity.

The county’s major attractions – the Great Western Greenway cycle route from Westport to Achill (greenway.ie) and Croagh Patrick (croagh-patrick.com) – can be busy, but get your timing right and you can experience either one in relative quiet. Both are highly rewarding outdoors experiences that are accessible to most age groups.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.