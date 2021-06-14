Irish hiking trails have highest online ratings in Europe

Irish hiking trails have received the highest ratings in Europe, according to an analysis of online reviews posted by users.

The findings were gathered by saveonenergy.com/uk using data from the fitness and travel site alltrails.com, whose app lists some 200,000 trails.

Data from each country on the app was used to find their average rating by users, length, elevation, number of walks and number of reviews. An overall average rating per country was then given out of 100 points.

Hikes in Ireland received an average rating of 87.3 our of 100 points. Trails in Ireland were highest, followed by countries such as Iceland and Spain, which were both in the top five rated countries.

The survey also noted lengths of hiking trails. In Ireland, Co Kerry leads the field in that respect: the Kerry Way and Dingle Way Full Trail are the longest and second longest hikes in the country respectively.

The top five ranked countries were:

1. Ireland (87.3/100)

2. Iceland (86.6)

3. United Kingdom (86.5)

4. Italy (86.1)

5. Spain (84.9)

