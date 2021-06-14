Irish hiking trails have highest online ratings in Europe

Irish routes received the highest ratings in Europe, an analysis of online reviews shows

Hikes in Ireland received an average rating of 87.3 our of 100 points. Photograph: irelandscontentpool.com

Hikes in Ireland received an average rating of 87.3 our of 100 points. Photograph: irelandscontentpool.com

 

Irish hiking trails have received the highest ratings in Europe, according to an analysis of online reviews posted by users.

The findings were gathered by saveonenergy.com/uk using data from the fitness and travel site alltrails.com, whose app lists some 200,000 trails.

Data from each country on the app was used to find their average rating by users, length, elevation, number of walks and number of reviews. An overall average rating per country was then given out of 100 points.

Hikes in Ireland received an average rating of 87.3 our of 100 points. Trails in Ireland were highest, followed by countries such as Iceland and Spain, which were both in the top five rated countries.

The survey also noted lengths of hiking trails. In Ireland, Co Kerry leads the field in that respect: the Kerry Way and Dingle Way Full Trail are the longest and second longest hikes in the country respectively.

The top five ranked countries were:
1. Ireland (87.3/100)
2. Iceland (86.6)
3. United Kingdom (86.5)
4. Italy (86.1)
5. Spain (84.9)

Read more:
32 great hikes around Ireland – one in every county
32 great walks around Ireland – one in every county
32 great running routes around Ireland – one in every county

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.