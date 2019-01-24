Harvey’s Point in Donegal named Trip Advisor’s Top Irish Hotel

Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal has been named Ireland’s number one hotel in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2019. The hotel had previously held the title for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017, and were ranked number two in 2018.

Owned and managed by the Gysling family, Harvey’s Point will celebrate 30 years in business this year. Managing Director at Harvey’s Point and Donegal native, Deirdre McGlone, credited today’s Trip Advisor announcement and ranking to, “our hugely dedicated team and Harvey’s Point hospitality family, each of whom plays their part in the Harvey’s Point Success story.”

She also expressed the hotel management’s heartfelt thanks to their many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point. “We are immensely proud of this great achievement, which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of world class hotel-keeping blended with genuine Irish and Donegal hospitality.”

Harvey’s Point features 64 palatial suites in the main hotel as well as the Lodge which features 13 compact cabin style rooms for special interest groups on the shores of Lough Eske in Donegal town.

Last year winner The Killarney Park hotel in Co Kerry took second place with the Merrion Hotel in Dublin filling out the top three.

TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019: Creevagh Heights in Co Mayo named Ireland’s top B&B in this year’s awards. Photograph: Creevagh Heights website

TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Irish hotels 2019: Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal, Killarney Park Hotel in Co Kerry, Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin, Ashford Castle in Co Mayo, Dromoland Castle in Co Clare, International Hotel in Co Kilkenny, Adare Manor in Co Limerick, Hayfield Manor in Co Cork, Ballygarry House in Co Kerry, The Marker Hotel in Co Dublin, Villa Rose Hotel & Spa in Co Donegal, Fernhill House in Co Cork, Absolute Hotel in Co Limerick, The River Lee in Co Cork, The Montenotte Hotel in Co Cork, Manor West Hotel in Co Kerry, Cahernane House in Co Kerry, Westport Plaza Hotel in Co Mayo, Shandon Hotel & Spa in Co Donegal, The Brehon in Co Kerry, The Lake Hotel in Co Kerry, The Rose Hotel in Co Kerry, Meadowlands Hotel in Co Kerry, The Croke Park Hotel in Co Dublin, Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan.

Creevagh Heights in Co Mayo nabbed the top spot in the Irish B&B and Inns category. Larkinley lodge in Co Kerry and Desmond House in Kinsale Co Cork secured second and third place respectively.

South America and Asia featured strongly in this year’s Top 25 Hotels in the World category with Tulemar Bungalow & Villas in Costa Rica taking the coveted first place. Hotel Belvedere in Italy claimed second place and Viroth’s Hotel in Cambodia took third.

Irish hotels did not manage to secure a place on the list but Pax Guest House in Co Kerry was named third in the Top 25 Hotels for Service and Ballyfin Demense in Co Laois was ranked 12th in the world in the small hotels category.