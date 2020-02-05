Galway listed in top 20 must-see destinations by National Geographic

The accolades keep coming for Galway as a tourist attraction as the city has been included as one of 20 must-see destinations in the annual National Geographic Traveller’s Cool List.

The publication said Galway, which is European Capital of Culture in 2020, feels “at once like a global cultural crossroads and an intimate after-party”.

In its citation in the Cool List, Galway was described as “a perfect fit” as European Capital of Culture with its location on the Wild Atlantic Way and a year-long programme of events designed to sync with old Celtic festivals like Bealtaine (May Day) and Samhain (Halloween).

National Geographic Traveller noted that annual art, film, theatre and street events would also feed into the Galway 2020 spirit.

“Galway’s trick is to effortlessly squeeze big-city sensibility and college craic into small-town streets,” the magazine observed.

It recommended to its readers that 2020 was the year to “get a bit of Galway running through your veins”.

Other cities included in this year’s Cool List are Brisbane (Australia) Salt Lake City (US), Lyon (France), Cairo (Egypt), Los Angeles (US), Tel Aviv (Israel), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

It also recommended a number of regions including Baja California in Mexico and Cumbria in northern England as well as several countries including Wales, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Panama, Namibia and Lebanon.

National Geographic Traveller editor Pat Riddell said this year’s Cool List provided plenty of inspiration close to home.

“Considering how, where and why we choose to travel is an ethos now firmly in the public consciousness. Exploring the world this decade means doing so responsibly and with purpose: tour slowly, spend locally and show support,” Mr Riddell said.

The National Geographic Traveller’s recommendation is the second major international endorsement of Galway as a holiday destination for 2020.

Last October, Galway was named as one of the world’s top cities for travellers in 2020 by Lonely Planet in the travel guide’s annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences for this year.

The guide ranked Galway as fourth in its list after Salzburg (Austria), Washington (US) and Cairo.

Lonely Planet described Galway as “arguably Ireland’s most engaging city” where “brightly painted pubs heave with live music” and “cafes offer front-row seats to watch buskers perform”.