Free for all: Irish tourist attractions to waive fees for first national Tourism Day

There will be a free-for-all at more than 100 tourist attractions across Ireland in the middle of April, as part of a major new tourism initiative aimed at showcasing what the country has to offer to its home market.

Old prisons, breweries, castles, cliffs and Croker will be free to access for one day only on April 17th, although people will need to register their interest before their big day out to ensure they nab a ticket.

Tourism Day is being organised by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) with support from Fáilte Ireland.

The idea is that over 100 tourist attractions will open their doors to give free tickets, special complimentary tours and bespoke events.

Take a free: Visit the GAA Museum at Croke Park as part of Tourism Day. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

The organisers hope it will catch the public imagination in the same way Culture Night has done in recent years.

From Thursday, February 27th, the public is invited to pre-register for tickets at tourismday.ie to secure free entry to a wide range of attractions and visitor experiences including many OPW sites, the Cliffs of Moher, Malahide Castle, King John’s Castle, the GAA museum, Spike Island, the Guinness Storehouse, and Westport House.

The objective of the initiative is to encourage people living in Ireland to become a tourist for a day on their own doorstep, and explore the hidden gems, exciting attractions and activities and across the regions.

Tourism is one of Ireland’s largest indigenous industries, employing 260,000 people; one in 10 jobs nationwide. With almost 10 million overseas visitors and 12 million domestic and Northern Ireland trips taken in 2019, the tourism sector generated revenue of €7.5billion last year and is of critical importance to Ireland’s economy.

Grab a Guinness: The Storehouse is also taking part in the Tourism Day initiative. Photograph: iStockPhoto

“The domestic market represents one third of tourism revenue generated each year and supports tourism businesses across Ireland to continue trading outside peak tourism season,” chief executive of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly, says. “Tourism Day will encourage Irish people to explore Ireland and experience some of the many hidden gems available across the country.”

Eoghan O’ Mara Walsh of ITIC said the organisation had been planning this initiative “for a long time and are thrilled to see it come to fruition. Tourism Day is a chance for the public to explore a tourist attraction that they may not have visited before, or somewhere they would like to bring a friend or family member that they themselves have visited in the past.”