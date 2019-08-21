First Look: The Marlin, Dublin’s new €55 million hotel

“Another Instagram moment,” Doug Leddin declares cheerfully, indicating to a bright-orange Vespa scooter, that has been reconditioned as a seat. We’re in the sprawling ground-floor of Dublin’s newest hotel, the Marlin. Leddin is the marketing manager, and he is all over the hotel’s Instagram potential.

Horsebox (with no horse), turned into a coffee station? Check.

Big eye-catching wooden tree in lobby? Check.

Retro phone booth? Check.

Vespa scooter reconditioned as a seat.

Retro phone booth? Check.

The Marlin is a new-build 300-bedroom hotel, with a distinctive triangular prow-shape, located on Bow Street. Where’s that? The back of the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, and as it happens, directly opposite a Travel Lodge. It cost €55 million, was two and a half years in development, and will employ 100 people. It’s the first Irish development from Marlin; they also have several aparthotels in London.

There’s a lot going on at the entrance level of the hotel, an area of 13,000 square feet (1,208sqm), much of it terrazzo flooring. There’s a bit of everything. Check-in, for instance, can be done at one of four self-service booths, airport style. There’s also a traditional reception area, if you actually want a human welcome. There’s the reconfigured horsebox, which will act as a coffee station with snacks during the day, and turn into a bar in the evenings. Painted on it are these words: “Time to think and space to dream.”

There are banks of library-like desks with lamps, and work stations, and padded window seats. There’s the Instagram-friendly feature wooden tree, which is encircled with soft seating. “This is the new swings at Sophie’s - with seats that no-one can fall off,” Leddin says mischievously.

The ground floor lobby.

The breakfast bar.

“The whole concept of the ground floor is to bring the outside in,” says hotel manager Michelle O’Donoghue. It is certainly very light and airy, and much larger than the lobby areas of most traditional hotels. There are areas with armchairs and tables, banked by bookshelves and stacks of board games, and there will be two vinyl-playing record players. There are areas for relaxing, areas for working, areas for eating and drinking. There are occasional tikki-style tables, and what Leddin claims is the fastest wifi connectivity currently available. There’s a laundry room and small gym in the basement, and ice machines on each floor.

The collective effect is very like what you’d imagine communal co-living spaces to look like. Or perhaps not that far off the concept behind the open-plan office spaces of some of the world’s most famous social media offices.

Indoor garden.

The look is industrial, with mid-century style armchairs and tiling, and orange is the motif colour. There’s an outdoor terrace that will seat some 60 people to the side of the hotel, which will have a water feature and heaters. (This is still in development and won’t be completed for some weeks yet.) There’s what O’Donoghue describes as “an indoor garden” room. This space has another tree at its centre, a large olive tree with real bark and plastic leaves. The wooden roof beams have more plastic greenery wrapped around them, which will definitely prove challenging for whoever ends up with the job of dusting them.

The 300 bedrooms are across six floors. The majority of these, 244 of them, are “Cosy King”, and cost €169 a night. It’s a hotel room as a pod concept. The enormous beds - two metres by two metres - fill about one-third of the compact space at 14 square metres. You climb into this bed: there isn’t any room around the edges. It’s not a bedside-table kind of room. Once in this huge square bed, you can choose which direction you want to lie in; either with your head under the window, or facing towards the TV. There are efficient electric-operated black-out blinds, and bluntly-worded messages to hang on your door in anticipation of visits from housekeeping, which state “Yes” and “No”.

The ‘Cosy King’ room costs €169 a night.

Storage in these rooms is in a large drawer under the bed, and there are a few outward-facing hangers. The shower-room is perfectly adequate, with a space-saving curved wall. The palette throughout the bedrooms is white and grey. When I visited, a debate was going on over whether to banish cushions in their entirety from bedrooms, or to leave a token one on the bed as “a pop of colour”.

Executive room.

There are three other kinds of rooms, in varying numbers: executive (34), disability access (16), and suites (six). Executive rooms are bigger, with bedside tables, and the full wardrobe gamut of trouser press, ironing board and iron, priced at €239. The disability access rooms are also €239. Fair enough, they are larger than the standard “Cosy King” rooms, but is it really appropriate to charge more - €70 more - for a hotel room with a disabled-access bathroom? Suites, which can be divided in two with a sliding wall, have a sitting room with a sofa bed and are €279.

“We think we’ll have a mix of guests,” O’Donoghue says. “Corporate travellers. Weekend tourists, up for sporting events, or leisure trips.” The hotel will be open year-round, and there are 20 car-parking spaces in its basement.