First Look: Inside Temple Bar’s newest hotel opening

Temple Bar’s latest hotel opening sees the return of The Morgan on Fleet Street, after a seven-month absence. The hotel – owned by the MHL Collection, which also includes The Intercontinental, The Westin and The Spencer – has had a €15 million refurbishment, with a view to targeting the corporate market – unusual among Temple Bar’s more tourist-focused accommodation.

The ground floor has been entirely restructured, with the original reception area now including a luxe lobby and lounge area. The Morgan Bar has been removed and replaced by the Ten Fleet Street restaurant and bar, where head chef Adam Haremza has created a seafood-focused menu. The new restaurant means the hotel will now cater for evening diners with a new dinner menu.

Cool, clean lines throughout the hotel were designed by Dublin-based NODA architects

The new cocktail incorporates eco-friendly details such as gold paper straws and compostable take away cups.

The hotel has added 39 bedrooms which brings the room total to 168 rooms, all of which have been refurbished and upgraded to include air conditioning.

Overnight room rates will range from €239 midweek to €289 at weekends. Breakfast will be included with specific packages, but is available to all guests at an additional cost.

The old Morgan Bar has been replaced with a chic cocktail bar

Bedroom windows are double glazed and have been re-sealed to prevent noise pollution from the noisy Temple Bar street below.

In-room features include a Nespresso machine and a suite pad – a tablet to replace the hardcopy guest directory. The device allows guests to order room service, request items, leave feedback and access all hotel information.

The contemporary, minimalist design – heavy on muted greys and blues – was executed by the team at Dublin based NODA architects. There are elements of art deco scattered throughout the ground floor with splashes of copper, rose gold and leather detailing in the bar and restaurant. The hotel’s corporate colours of teal and gold also feature prominently on both the ground floor and in bedrooms.

The colour palette downstairs incorporates warm blush and teal tones, whereas upstairs bedrooms are split into two wings distinguished by colour scheme.

Bedrooms in the front wing have cool lime green tones, while those at the back have touches of berry pink. Both sections have the same in-room features but differ in style and shape.

Many of the hotel’s original staff, such as general manager Declan Curtis, will return to their posts. However, due to the renovations and room expansion, the hotel’s staff has increased to 120 and will now include a concierge.