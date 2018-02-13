Co Kildare seeks a new CEO

Do you fancy being called “chief”? Or maybe Mr/Ms Ambassador? Are you from Kildare? Have you got what it takes to make the Kildare experience special? Do you even know what the Kildare experience is?

If you have answered yes to all these questions then you could be in line to become the county’s – and most likely the country’s – very first “Chief Experience Officer”.

While Making Naas or Newbridge look tempting on Twitter or interesting on Instagram is not – perhaps – as simple as creating feel-good vibes for some sun-kissed Caribbean island, those charged with selling Kildare as a tourist destination have brought a role more commonly found in exotic locations much closer to home.

The Into Kildare website is looking for a Chief Experience Officer – or digital brand ambassador – for the county’s visitor attractions.

If you want to be in the running for the the title of CEO, all you have to post a photo to Instagram or Twitter using #IntoKildare to best show off what you love most about the county.

If you win the top prize you will be given an honorary title – it comes without a wage – and will get to spend a year sampling the best that Kildare has to offer visitors while documenting your experiences on social media for the world to see.

“We are looking for a social media-savvy local with a love of all things Kildare to showcase the county to a global audience,” said Co Kildare tourism development manager Aine Mangan.

“Your photo should show off what you love best about Kildare or what you feel would be most attractive to people deciding to visit the county,” she continued. “There are so many things to do in Kildare, and our brand ambassador will play a big part in bringing that message to a global audience.”

While the winner will not be paid for their endeavours they will be in line for all sorts of free stuff and experiences.

Once they are handed their crown, the county’s new CEO will sit down with Kildare’s tourism kingpins and plan a year based around all the attractions and experiences under the Into Kildare tourism brand.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for those of all ages with a love of taking pictures or someone who wants to learn more about the world of travel tourism, blogging and social media,” Mangan said.

The best entries will be showcased on the intokildare.ie website and the winning photo will be selected by a “team of tourism professionals”. The competition will run until March 18th, with winner announced on March 23rd.