12 family getaways in Ireland this summer

Kenmare Bay Hotel and Lodges, Co Kerry

Sneem Road, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6679300; kenmarebayhotel.com

The Kenmare Bay Hotel, part of the Select Hotels group, is all set to welcome families back to this super-scenic part of the Kingdom this month. Couples can stay two nights, with two children sharing free, including breakfast, from €183 per adult. Or stay self-catering in one of its swish holiday homes, which sleep up to five people, from €109 per night.

Maldron Hotel, Co Cork

John Redmond Street, Shandon, Cork; 021 4529200, malddronhotelshandoncorkcity.ie

Irish Mini Breaks has some great-value family hotel options too, and they report that while three-night bundles are still most popular, hotels are seeing an unprecedented amount of seven-day bookings already. When you see what’s on offer, it’s easy to see why: a week’s B&B stay at the newly refurbished Maldron Hotel in Shandon, Cork, costs €259 pps.

Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin

27 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-6634500, theshelbourne.com

Expect a red-carpet welcome for those families looking to make the most of the much quieter capital this summer. With Stephen’s Green as your playground, it’s a lovely deluxe option offering such family treats this summer as a five-star movie night from €369 for two adults and two children, including movies, hot food, drinks and ice-cream floats.

Clifden Station House, Co Galway

Galway Road, Clifden, Co Galway; 095-21699; clifdenstationhouse.com

Explore the great wide open in Connemara with a family-friendly staycation at Clifden Station House, where a five-night stay with breakfast each morning and dinner on four evenings of your choice will set you back €950.

Treacys Hotel, Waterford

1 Merchants Quay, Waterford; 051-877222, treacyshotelwaterford.com

Head to Waterford’s quays for a budget-friendly family mini-break. A three-night B&B stay in the well-located hotel costs from €142 pps, including one evening meal. The museums of the city’s famous Viking Triangle are due to reopen in the coming weeks and, in the meantime, there’s always the fresh air and sandy beaches of the Copper Coast, an easy drive away.

Clonmel Park Hotel, Co Tipperary

Cahir Road, Ballingarrane South, Clonmel, Co Tipperary; 052-6188700, clonmelparkhotel.ie

Stay inland and explore nearby sites such as the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage (possibly from the outside, depending on the roadmap). Or bring your bikes and immerse yourself in the local greenway cycle trail. The hotel reopens this month with seven-night stays from €380 per adult including two under-12s.

Delphi Adventure Resort, Co Galway

Tawnyinlough, Leenaun, Co Galway; 095-42208, delphiadventureresort.com; opens July 1st

After being cooped up and locked down so long, there is no finer playground to go wild in than the wilds of Delphi Resort. It’s offering 10 per cent off its early bird three-night summer family breaks, including one dinner and a family land-based activity, for two adults and two children, from €539. There are movies in its cinema room for kids and for grown-ups the resort’s Spa suite is reopening too.

Fota Island Resort, Co Cork

Fota Island, Cork; 021-4883700, fotaisland.ie

Book a three-night family retreat in its Courtyard Lodge and you get a movie night with treats on one night, and a two-course dinner on another, delivered to your door from the resort’s Clubhouse. The dinner menu features all the family favourites, from steaks to fish finger sandwiches – and dessert. With forests and beaches all around, it’s the complete package from €950 for a family of four.

Dunowen House, Co Cork

Dunowen, Ardfield, Co Cork; 023-8869099, dunowenhouse.ie

This luxury self-catering option near Clonakilty in West Cork is reopening for minimum seven-night stays and is suitable for family groups of up to 14. The area is full of sheltered coves and sandy beaches, with the closest just a few minutes’ walk away. From €4,000 for a week.

Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry

Sneem Road, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6642888, dromquinnamanor.com;

opens July 3rd

Having so many nuptials postponed by the pandemic is rough, but it gives families more chances to stay at popular wedding venues such as this. For optimum relaxation opt for a family glamping tent, from €195 per night including breakfast hamper delivery. Or stay in its Potting Sheds which, despite their earthy origins, are best described as cosy luxury, catering for families with two under-12s from €220 a night. You don’t even have to cook – its Boathouse restaurant can look after all that for you.

Hidden Valley Holiday Park, Co Wicklow

Lower Main Street, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow; 086-7272872, hiddenvalley.ie

Wicklow’s much-loved holiday park will be pulling back its giant wooden gates to residents in just a few weeks, including its Lakehouse Restaurant and ice cream parlour. Like most venues it will be operating at reduced capacity to ensure social distancing, but you can expect the mini golf, boating lake and combat laser tag to be all guns blazing. At time of writing glamping mini lodges were still available from €110 in early July.

Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park, Co Wexford

Morriscastle Strand, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford; 053 9130124, morriscastlestrand.com

For an unforgettable seaside holiday, book one of the gorgeous new family pods at Morriscastle Strand. The atmospheric accommodation is located in the sand dunes looking out over the sea. Each can accommodate a family of five (including three smallies) and have their own bathroom and kitchen facilities. All you have to bring are linens, togs and €140 per night.

This article was first published as part of The great getaway: Where to stay in Ireland this summer