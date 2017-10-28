How to get the most out of a winter city break

Conor Pope asks readers for their best travel tips

Conor Pope

The Louvre museum in Paris: one of the most popular attractions in the city. Photograph: Getty Images

The Louvre museum in Paris: one of the most popular attractions in the city. Photograph: Getty Images

 

In the depths of winter – or heading into it – the prospect of a city break is one of the few things that can lift the spirits. But if you only have two or three days in a place, how can you make sure you get the best out of it. We asked the group mind for advice.

Do a city tour on arrival:They give a good overview, you can go back to see the places of interest. Ask driver/guide for local dining tips – Vivienne Clarke

Take a walking tour: I always like to take a walking tour, if available. See loads of a city at a slower pace than a bus tour whizzing around/stuck in traffic – Mike Flaherty

Rent a city bike: The equivalent of Dublin Bikes in other cities is a great way of saving time and money getting around. It’s also very enjoyable – Alan Dempsey

Get local insider info: Rather than following tourist guidelines, ask the people that live there to recommend the best places to eat, see and enjoy – Jade Nic Cheanna

Offline maps: Download Google maps offline before you get there. Pack comfortable shoes. Bring portable power supply for phones/camera – Ruairí McGowan

Advance booking: Book restaurants before you travel, make sure the hotel is within an easy walk of public transport, go on the hop-on, hop-off tour bus on day one – David Fox

Don’t over-schedule: Have one “tentpole” thing a day (a show / sight), then allow yourself to follow your nose for the rest of the time. Bring running shoes and take a long run / walk on first morning to get a feel for the city – following your nose rather than strict route – Nick Kelly

Early bird: Getting up early and seeing the most popular attractions first thing before they get rammed – Ant Stanley

No. 1 priority - make a list: Make a priority list, you’ll never have time to do everything you want so make some thing’s a ‘must’. Everything else is a bonus – Brendan Rogers

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.