How to get the most out of a winter city break

In the depths of winter – or heading into it – the prospect of a city break is one of the few things that can lift the spirits. But if you only have two or three days in a place, how can you make sure you get the best out of it. We asked the group mind for advice.

Do a city tour on arrival:They give a good overview, you can go back to see the places of interest. Ask driver/guide for local dining tips – Vivienne Clarke

Take a walking tour: I always like to take a walking tour, if available. See loads of a city at a slower pace than a bus tour whizzing around/stuck in traffic – Mike Flaherty

Rent a city bike: The equivalent of Dublin Bikes in other cities is a great way of saving time and money getting around. It’s also very enjoyable – Alan Dempsey

Get local insider info: Rather than following tourist guidelines, ask the people that live there to recommend the best places to eat, see and enjoy – Jade Nic Cheanna

Offline maps: Download Google maps offline before you get there. Pack comfortable shoes. Bring portable power supply for phones/camera – Ruairí McGowan

Advance booking: Book restaurants before you travel, make sure the hotel is within an easy walk of public transport, go on the hop-on, hop-off tour bus on day one – David Fox

Don’t over-schedule: Have one “tentpole” thing a day (a show / sight), then allow yourself to follow your nose for the rest of the time. Bring running shoes and take a long run / walk on first morning to get a feel for the city – following your nose rather than strict route – Nick Kelly

Early bird: Getting up early and seeing the most popular attractions first thing before they get rammed – Ant Stanley

No. 1 priority - make a list: Make a priority list, you’ll never have time to do everything you want so make some thing’s a ‘must’. Everything else is a bonus – Brendan Rogers