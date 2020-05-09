Rosita Boland reports this weekend from Co Clare, where some tourism businesses are considering halving prices, and chartering planes to keep their industry alive.

If you are a hotelier, accommodation host, tour operator, or other business owner or staff member working in the tourism sector in Ireland, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. What has been your experience of the Covid-19 crisis? What measures are you considering to kick-start your business in the months to come? What supports do you think should be made available? What do you think the future holds for the industry? If you are a tourist, what ideas would you have, or what would you like to see on offer?

You can share your experiences and views using this form.

Have your say: What can be done to help the Irish tourism sector?

Please attach a relevant photograph if you have one.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.