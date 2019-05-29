Have your say: Are you affected by Brittany Ferries cancellations?

6,000 passengers were due to travel on Cork to Roscoff ferry which is out of service

Updated: 29 minutes ago

The Pont Aven ferry, which operates on the Cork to Roscoff route, has been undergoing repairs since the middle of May and the company said on Wednesday that the work was taking longer than anticipated.

More than 6,000 holidaymakers who have booked to travel from Cork to France with Brittany Ferries have had their travel plans thrown into disarray after the company confirmed that one of its key vessels will remain out of service until the middle of June.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers affected by the cancellations. What holiday had you booked? Who were you due to travel with? Have you been contacted by Brittany Ferries and offered an alternative travel option?

You can contribute using the form above (max 300 words). A photograph of you is optional.

A selection of contributions may be used in our reporting in print and/or online. Thank you.

