Have your say: Are you affected by Brittany Ferries cancellations?

More than 6,000 holidaymakers who have booked to travel from Cork to France with Brittany Ferries have had their travel plans thrown into disarray after the company confirmed that one of its key vessels will remain out of service until the middle of June.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers affected by the cancellations.

