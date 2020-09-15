Green list detailing countries Irish people can travel to is abandoned

The Government has abandoned its restricted green list of countries that people can visit without needing to quarantine upon their return.

It will be replaced by an European Union-wide traffic-light system based on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Under those new rules, only a handful of EU countries, including Hungary, Romania, Croatia, France and Spain will remain largely inaccessible to Irish people in the weeks ahead, based on current Covid-19 case numbers.

Green-coloured countries will cover territories where the number of cases is less than 25 per 100,000 people in a 14-day period and the percentage of positive tests is less than 3 per cent.

Countries will be coloured orange for countries with less than 50 cases per 100,000.

All countries on the green and amber lists will be open to Irish passengers.

Countries will be coloured red if there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 and people travelling from such countries will have to quarantine for 14 days after their return or will have to have a Covid-19 test to show they are negative.

The national incidence of Covid-19 within the State now stands at 50.3 cases per 100,000 population over the 14-day period.

Speaking at a press conference to announce Ireland’s new medium-term plan for dealing with coronavirus, Living with Covid-19, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said the Government would continue to work with EU member states to come up with a proposal for travel.

He added that the current Department of Foreign Affairs travel advisory normal precautions list will be updated.

More to follow.