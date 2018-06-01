Great escapes: It’s not too late to get some last minute sun

Welcome back Turkey

Turkey is back and on sale for June. Direct flights from Dublin to Dalaman from June 24th. The two popular resorts of Bodrum and Icmeler have package holidays from €389pps on sunway.ie, 01 2311866.

Sarsala Bay in Dalaman, Mugla, Turkey

Dominican Republic

Save up to €400 per person on seven night stays at the five-star Casa de Campo for travel completed before 21st December 2018, if booked before 15th July 2018. The offer means that this holiday now costs from €1,099 per person. That price is based on two sharing on an all-inclusive basis and includes return flights from Dublin. Tropical Sky (tropicalsky.ie / 01 664 9999) is offering great savings on a selection of holidays.

Kids Go Free to Adventures around Ireland with Nestlé On-Pack Promotion

Nestlé has partnered with over 50 venues across Ireland to encourage families to spend more time together and do something fun as part of the new ‘Kids Go Free’ on-pack promotion.

Families will have the opportunity to get a free kids ticket when buying any promotional pack of Nestlé confectionery products, such as Smarties, Rowntrees or Milky bar.

All participating packs contain a unique code that can be exchanged for one free child ticket when buying a full priced adult ticket (or two child tickets for the price of one) at a variety of venues across Ireland.

With a wide range of indoor and outdoor adventures from days out to aquariums, lighthouses, family fun farms, museums and castles; to activities like kayaking, horse riding and exploring mazes, the ‘Kids Go Free’ promotion gives families the opportunity to pick their favourite days out, enjoy quality time together and even learn something new.

New for Summer 2018 - Mescan Brewery Tours, Mayo

Summer’s here and what could be more delicious than sipping a cold beer? If you’ve ever wondered about the magic behind making that chilled brew, then Mescan’s new Brewery Tours are for you. The 90 minute tours take place on over a dozen dates over the summer at the micro-brewery near Croagh Patrick on Clew Bay. The cost is €15 per person.

Tours will take place at 2.30pm and 5.30pm on the following dates:

June -4th (Bank Holiday weekend), 24th

July -1st, 7th, 18th, 28th, 30th

August - 4th, 6th(Bank Holiday weekend), 15th, 22nd, 29th

October - 27th, 29th (Bank Holiday weekend)

Prague in August from €289pps

From €289pp for the 3 star Atos Hotel. Price is per person based on 2 adults sharing for travel in August 2018.

Price includes:

- 3 nights in the 3 star Atos Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic

- Double/Twin room on B&B basis

- Direct flights from Dublin to Prague

- Airport taxes & charges

Last Minute Deals - This Weekend From €299pp

There is still time to make a booking to go to a variety of sun destinations with Sunway. They are offering 7 night holidays to Fuerteventura,Turkey, Lanzarote, Algarve and Gran Canaria including flights, transfers and accommodation from €299 per person.

Deposit only €50 per person, departs: June 2nd , Sunway.ie, 2311866.

Aerial view of people at Papagayo beach in Lanzarote

Family fun at Citywest

Citywest Hotel offers superb family facilities such as family and interconnecting rooms, free parking and a family friendly restaurant. Children are free to enjoy activities such as cupcake and pizza making classes where they can decorate their very own pizza with their favourite toppings.

Children can enjoy supervised pool parties in the Leisure Centre, guaranteeing summer fun whatever the weather.

If little ones are all splashed out, there is also a games room, discos, karaoke and fancy dress parties where children can dress up as their favourite character for the evening. Family breaks start from €179 for a family of 4. For more information visit citywesthotel.com.

Dungarvan is Fungarvan

The Park Hotel in Dungarvan is offering three nights bed & breakfast and one evening dinner for €159 per night through flynnhotels.com.

Discover the beautiful Waterford & Suir Valley Railway with picnic basket included on the day of your choice for two adults and two kids.

The offer includes complimentary ‘Kids Club’ daily from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Two children under 12 year’s old sleep with bed & breakfast, dinner in kids club and trip activity included. Additional children are accommodated at €25 per night.