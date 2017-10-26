Great Escapes: Family holiday to Orlando for €1,589

Last minute mid-term break in Orlando from €1,589 for a family

Families that can travel over the Hallowe’en break can avail of a last minute offer from Cassidy Travel for seven nights for two adults and two kids from €1,589 per family. Flights from Dublin via Newark depart on October 31st with accommodation in the 3-star Metropolitan Resort Orlando, which features a complimentary shuttle to Disney, Universal Studios and Sea World. There is also complimentary use of the Aquatic Center located adjacent to the hotel. See cassidytravel.ie, 01 9695550.

Four-star Galway break from €39.50

Enjoy the views of Galway Bay from the Galway Bay Hotel, from €39.50pps B&B

The Galway Bay Hotel has a flash sale until Saturday, October 28th for midweek stays during November. One night B&B from €39.50pps or two nights midweek with one two-course dinner for €99pps, galwaybayhotel.com. 091-514645.

€500 off premier European river cruises

Vienna at night, one of the cities on the Uniworld river cruise to Nuremburg.

Take a leisurely river cruise from Vienna to Nuremberg exploring the Christmas markets, Yuletide traditions, old world charms and find unique gifts in fairy-tale villages. The eight-day Uniworld cruise introduces you to Austria and Germany on an all-inclusive luxury Uniworld river cruise ship, from €2,489 reduced by €500, departing December 7th, book by November 30th, flights extra, uniworld.com, 01-7753838.

Save up to €940 per person on a seven night trip to Mauritius.

A pool view of the Maritim Hotel, Mauritius, €940 off holidays in November

Watch the fabulous sunsets over the Indian Ocean when you stay at the five-star Maritim Resort & Spa on Turtle Bay. There’s a selection of free water sports and beach activities, too. The discount applies if departing between November 27th and December 17th, 2017, and if booked before November 3rd. The all inclusive offer means that this holiday now costs from €1,579 per person with flights from Dublin and transfers, tropicalsky.ie and 01-6649999.

Gala New Year’s Eve dinner at Monart spa for €495pps

Ring in the New Year at Monart Resort and Spa in Wexford for €495pps

Monart destination spa is inviting people to let their hair down over New Year’s Eve with two nights’ luxury accommodation, spa experiences, dancing from €495pps, including breakfast each day and the NYE gala dinner. Arrive at the 100-acre resort on Decembr 30th or on New Year’s Eve in time to get ready for the gala dinner, entertainment, Champagne and fireworks. Book on Monart.ie, 053-9238999.

Liverpool v Spartak Moscow in Anfield, €219, children €209

Anfield Stadium - take a day trip to the Liverpool v Spartak Moscow match on December 6th

You can book return day-trips with seated tickets for the Liverpool v Spartak Moscow match on December 6th in Liverpool’s grounds at Anfield. The day trip is by luxury coach and ferry, with pick-ups possible outside Dublin. Seated match tickets in the main stand, plus half-time drinks, with celtichorizontours.com, 01-6290000.

Wild foods in Wicklow

A wild harvest feast in Brook Lodge on November 11th from €160pps dinner, B&B

The annual Sugar Loaf Wild Foods dinner is taking place on November 11th in Brook Lodge, Co Wicklow. The Strawberry Tree restaurant will host guests with a master class in the afternoon, “dinner dissected.” The evening will include the dinner, wine, B&B , late check-out to 1pm, from €160pps, brooklodge.com, 0402-36444.