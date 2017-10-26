Great Escapes: Family holiday to Orlando for €1,589
The best travel deals at home and abroad this week
The Orlando Eye is the largest observation wheel on the East Coast of the USA.
Last minute mid-term break in Orlando from €1,589 for a family
Families that can travel over the Hallowe’en break can avail of a last minute offer from Cassidy Travel for seven nights for two adults and two kids from €1,589 per family. Flights from Dublin via Newark depart on October 31st with accommodation in the 3-star Metropolitan Resort Orlando, which features a complimentary shuttle to Disney, Universal Studios and Sea World. There is also complimentary use of the Aquatic Center located adjacent to the hotel. See cassidytravel.ie, 01 9695550.
Four-star Galway break from €39.50
The Galway Bay Hotel has a flash sale until Saturday, October 28th for midweek stays during November. One night B&B from €39.50pps or two nights midweek with one two-course dinner for €99pps, galwaybayhotel.com. 091-514645.
€500 off premier European river cruises
Take a leisurely river cruise from Vienna to Nuremberg exploring the Christmas markets, Yuletide traditions, old world charms and find unique gifts in fairy-tale villages. The eight-day Uniworld cruise introduces you to Austria and Germany on an all-inclusive luxury Uniworld river cruise ship, from €2,489 reduced by €500, departing December 7th, book by November 30th, flights extra, uniworld.com, 01-7753838.
Save up to €940 per person on a seven night trip to Mauritius.
Watch the fabulous sunsets over the Indian Ocean when you stay at the five-star Maritim Resort & Spa on Turtle Bay. There’s a selection of free water sports and beach activities, too. The discount applies if departing between November 27th and December 17th, 2017, and if booked before November 3rd. The all inclusive offer means that this holiday now costs from €1,579 per person with flights from Dublin and transfers, tropicalsky.ie and 01-6649999.
Gala New Year’s Eve dinner at Monart spa for €495pps
Monart destination spa is inviting people to let their hair down over New Year’s Eve with two nights’ luxury accommodation, spa experiences, dancing from €495pps, including breakfast each day and the NYE gala dinner. Arrive at the 100-acre resort on Decembr 30th or on New Year’s Eve in time to get ready for the gala dinner, entertainment, Champagne and fireworks. Book on Monart.ie, 053-9238999.
Liverpool v Spartak Moscow in Anfield, €219, children €209
You can book return day-trips with seated tickets for the Liverpool v Spartak Moscow match on December 6th in Liverpool’s grounds at Anfield. The day trip is by luxury coach and ferry, with pick-ups possible outside Dublin. Seated match tickets in the main stand, plus half-time drinks, with celtichorizontours.com, 01-6290000.
Wild foods in Wicklow
The annual Sugar Loaf Wild Foods dinner is taking place on November 11th in Brook Lodge, Co Wicklow. The Strawberry Tree restaurant will host guests with a master class in the afternoon, “dinner dissected.” The evening will include the dinner, wine, B&B , late check-out to 1pm, from €160pps, brooklodge.com, 0402-36444.