Go skiing with Coppers in the Italian Alps for €579

Just picture yourself island-hopping and exploring the rocky coast of Croatia in a deluxe yacht. Croatia Tours will have an exclusive cruise holiday in June on Maritimo. The ship carries a maximum of 38 passengers so it is an intimate experience. The size of the ship allows it to dock in smaller islands for you to discover hidden coves. A leisurely trip will also allow time to enjoy swimming in the crystal clear waters and see historic towns. The price from €2,169 includes flights, accommodation, meals, guided tours, Captain’s dinner and more. Croatia.ie, 01-8780800.

Cyprus is back with its great selection of four and five star hotels. Treat yourself to a week from May 11th in a Junior Suite with a pool view at the Columbia Beach Resort, in Pissouri. €1,475pps including flights, accommodation, transfers and access to the lounge at Dublin Airport. classic-collection.ie, 08000471066.

See almost everything in Japan in a week with Wendy Wu tours. An all-inclusive trip to this mysterious country will begin in Tokyo and end in Osaka. Along the way you will see Mount Fuji and experience the Hikari bullet train to Kyoto and see the world’s largest Buddha. Price from €3,891pps, book with your local travel agent or online at wendywutours.co.uk.

The annual Copperface Jack’s ski trip will take place this year from March 3rd to 10th in Livigno, Italy. More rooms have been released for sale including a selection of single rooms. The single rooms sold out within hours of the initial launch. The magic, mystery and mayhem of the Coppers dance floor will rock the Alps. Events this year will include The Coppers Mix ‘n’ Mingle Happy Hour, Gold Card Monday Bar Crawl, Big Fat Quiz of the Year and the laughter-inducing Slip ‘n’ Slide Tobogganing event.

Highlight entertainment will be Limerick’s Rubberbandits. Price from €579 including flights, transfers and accommodation. Ski packs extra. Copperfacejacksskitrip. com">Copperfacejacksskitrip.com, 012402784.

It is time to think of family holidays and the island of Menorca is an ideal place for a gang. Water sports fans will love the Vista Blances Apartment Resort where there are lots of activities. A week in June with Sunway.ie, 01 2311800 will cost from €2,047 for two adults and two children with 20kg baggage allowance.

Get away from the cold to the Algarve

The Four Season Fairways resort in Quinta do Lago, Portugal is in the process of renovating the clubhouse and while that is going on there will be a sale. Two and three bed villas and apartments are available from February 10th to March 10th for €1,000 per week, normally from €1,600, fourseasonfairways.com.

Known as Little Siberia among the Italians, La Thuile enjoys excellent conditions and amazing views of the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa and Mont Blanc. A week in March self-catering will cost from €319pps based on four sharing, Crystalski.ie 01-653 3504.

WW1: The Western Front

Menin Gate British memorial at Ypres in Belgium. Completed in 1927, it is dedicated to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in the battles around Ypres in the first World War, and whose graves are unknown.

Take a four-day tour of the Western Front in March. The trip will focus on Irish soldiers’ role in the war, based on the books written by Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy, who will accompany the tour.

Follow in the footsteps of Irish soldiers and explore the first World War battlefields of Flanders, The Somme, the Aisne Region and The Lille Sector where over 200,000 Irishmen fought.

Visit key first World War sites including Passchendaele, Menin Gate Memorial, St Mary’s Advanced Dressing Station, Willie Redmond’s Grave, Tyne Cott, Thiepval Memorial, Island of Ireland Peace Park and more.

The tour departs on March 25th, from €697pps including flights accommodation and tours. Duti-ireland.com, 01 808 5202.