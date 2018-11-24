Get festive with a break in Dublin or Geneva

Quay-side cool

The Morrison Hotel on Dublin’s Ormond Quay has refreshed its Quay 14 bar and Morrison Grill restaurant. The quarter of a million euro redesign led by Invent Interiors includes bespoke Italian furniture and fixtures and a brand new autumn winter menu.

Enjoy the redesign at The Morrison Hotel on Dublin’s Ormond Quay.

Pop in to try its Gentlemen’s Afternoon Teas or its famous Steak Night, every Thursday, and see the new and improved eateries for yourself, morrisonhotel.ie.

Festive Geneva

The Mandarin Oriental, Geneva.

It may not come to mind as the most Christmas-y city to visit at this time of year, but Geneva offers a host of festive activities for the whole family. At the Mandarin Oriental, guests can learn the art of husky sledding before enjoying Swiss fondue at Le Chalet, the hotel’s pop-up winter restaurant. Available from December 1st to January 2019, guests who stay at the hotel for a minimum of two nights can enjoy return transfers from the Jura mountains or Alps (weather dependent) and a 5km magical dog sled ride from €1,005 a night, mandarinoriental.com/geneva.

Santa express

King John’s Castle in Limerick welcomes little ones to meet Santa this December. Visitors can explore the Sleeping Hollows beneath the castle, visit the wintertide chamber of the Snow Princess to hear stories, uncover the Twelve Days Of Christmas Clue Trail, visit animals at the farm and, of course, meet the man himself. From €24 per adult, €12 per child and €8 per baby, visit shannonheritage.com for more.

Drop into The Dean

Stay at The Dean before December 1st for a special offering.

The Harcourt Street bolthole is offering guests a special package to help them get their Christmas presents in order. Stay at The Dean between now and December 1st and enjoy a hot Roe & Co whiskey festive drink on arrival, priority check-in and late check-out and discount on car parking as well as two cocktails at The Grayson on St Stephen’s Green starting from €119. Book now at deandublin.ie.