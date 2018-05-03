Follow in Maureen O’Hara’s footsteps in west Cork

Lights, camera, Eccles

Situated in the quaint village of Glengarriff overlooking Bantry Bay and Garnish Island on the Wild Atlantic Way, Eccles Hotel is the ideal place for a relaxing family getaway.

The hotel is steeped in 250 years of history and its fabulous natural surroundings make it the perfect place to unwind and explore west Cork, especially for film enthusiasts.

Hollywood star Maureen O’Hara was a frequent visitor here, to the extent that there is a chaise longue by the fire in the lobby that is known as “Maureen’s Chair”. Two nights’ B&B with one dinner is from €320 per room, eccleshotel.com

There is plenty to do in May around Glengarriff and you can visit the Bamboo Park, explore the Glengarriff Nature Reserve, take a stroll though the charming village and browse in the shops.

While you’re in west Cork, take in the Fastnet Film Festival happening from Wednesday, May 23rd, to Sunday, May 27th, in the picturesque village of Schull. The festival shows films from all over the world.

Explore the beaches of Sicily

Wish Sicily has released details of a stunning new villa, Casa Maoma, that has availability throughout the summer. The villa specialist has also listed some of its top family-friendly properties with availability in July and August. Prices from €1,084 per week.

Contemporary and stylish, Casa Maoma has a private pool overlooking the Menfi vineyards in southwest Sicily. The there-bedroom villa is available through the summer.

Meanwhile, you can keep life simple with a stay at a holiday cottage built on a sea-facing hillside in western Sicily. Casetta in Pietra is a modest two-bedroom cottage with a pretty shaded veranda from €1,084 per week, wishsicily.com

Culture and hospitality in west Waterford

Experience the best culture and hospitality Waterford has to offer with an evening at the opera and a stay at the award-winning Cliff House Hotel.

Cliff House Hotel

Visit on Wednesday, May 30th, and enjoy a night at the opera in the stunning surroundings of Lismore Castle. Building on the legacy of the Lismore Opera Festival, and featuring opera that is unforgettable and fun, the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has this year, under the stewardship of new director (and Irish Times contributor) Gemma Tipton, grown to a four-day event featuring castle opera, house recitals and farmyard suppers.

With late lunch in the cliffside Bar Restaurant at the hotel, return transfer from the hotel to the opera, tickets to the festival, accommodation for two in a deluxe sea-view room, all rounded off with breakfast the following morning, the package costs €578 per couple, with upgrades available for a supplemental fee.

To book, call 024-87800 or email info@cliffhousehotel.ie, www.cliffhousehotel.ie

Save €100 this summer with TUI Holidays

Save an extra €100 on holidays departing between June and August with tuiholidays.ie. Use the code Holiday100 to avail of the offer for a new booking.

Experience the wonder of Montreal

Canada offers a great variety of experiences, from exploring the amazing scenery to enjoying lively cities. The new direct service with Air Canada means quick access to this vast country. Take an eight-day trip exploring Montreal and Quebec from €1,259pps with americanholidays.com.

Colourful houses in St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada

Meanwhile, the stunning Canadian destination of St John’s is only a 4.5-hour flight from Dublin with WestJet. The colourful coastal town has a culture overflowing with Irish influences. Flights to St John’s are from €423 with gohop.ie.