Festivals in Fermanagh, spa days in Kildare, or aperitivo with views in Rome

Favouring Fermanagh

The northern county has lots to offer visitors this summer, from the Music By The Shore Festival (August 9th to 11th), to the Summer Music Sessions at Castlecoole. For a great family day out, look to Florence Court in Enniskillen. There are guided house tours to bike hire, kitchen garden activities, pond-dipping kits, and even a honey show.

fermanaghlakelands.com

Spa day

Killashee Hotel, just 40 minutes’ drive from Dublin in the heart of Kildare Stud farmland, has two new spa packages. Treat yourself to their Midweek overnight pamper package for €169 per person, with afternoon tea, breakfast and a menu of spa treats, or put on your out of office for their midweek day escape. From €129 per person, enjoy a muscle-melting back massage, rehydrating booster facial, and their exotic body exfoliation.

killasheehotel.com

Belfast bound

The five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast welcomes guests with a special Spirit of Summer package for July and August. Enjoy a cocktail in the bar on arrival, a two-course meal in the award-winning restaurant, an overnight stay and a full Fitzwilliam breakfast on the morning of your departure from €185 per night for two people sharing.

Located beside the Grand Opera House on Great Victoria Street, a stay here means you’re perfectly positioned to shop, explore and uncover the city’s gems.

fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com

Aperitivo with a view

The most sensational place to enjoy an Aperol spritz this summer comes by way of Rome’s newest cocktail bar. The Court at the Palazzo Manfredi hotel boasts unparalleled views of the Colosseum and the Ludus Magnus, the ruins of the most important school of gladiators in the empire.

Sample the carefully curated cocktail menu by world-renowned mixologist Matteo Zed and nibble on aperitivo-sized bites from the one-Michelin Star Aroma Restaurant, all while taking in views of the Eternal City. Simply bellissimo.

palazzomanfredi.com