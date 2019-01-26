Farmstead hotel outside Lisbon has something for everyone

Iberian express

From April 1st this year, Portugal’s leading airline Fly TAP will launch new direct flights from Dublin to Lisbon. For those looking to visit, São Lourenço do Barrocal makes for a great weekend away. The farmstead hotel is located an hour outside the city and offers guests everything from horseback riding and cycling through the vineyards on vintage Portuguese bicycles to sailing in the nearby lake or stargazing by night. There’s also a vineyard and spa, so there’s something for everyone. Stay in one of its 40 bedrooms from €154 per night b&b based on double occupancy, barrocal.pt.

Parc life

Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is now open for bookings.

The Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is now open for bookings this summer. Prices for a family of four start from €299 for a four-night midweek stay which includes accommodation in one of the resort’s two-bed Woodland Lodges and access to Ireland’s largest waterpark, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise. For more information and to book, visit centerparcs.ie.

V Day staycation

Get ahead of yourself and book a Valentine’s Day package now. BrookLodge & Macreddin Village in Wicklow is offering bed and breakfast on the night of February 14th with dinner at the La Taverna Armento restaurant, a one-hour Rejuvenating Vitamin E Flourish Organic Facial each at The Wells Spa, full use of the thermal suite and a complimentary Flourish Organic Vitamin E Cream to take home from €145 per person sharing. Visit brooklodge.com for bookings.

Kerry cool

The package at The Spa in Muckross is available both midweek and weekends between February and May.

The Spa at Muckross has been garnering quite a reputation for its spa over the past year. As the only location in Ireland offering The Organic Pharmacy products, the cosmeceuticals and vitamin-infused brand, the treatments here are something special. Enjoy a 50-minute signature massage or 50-minute facial, access to the thermal area and vitality pool and an overnight stay with breakfast from €170 per person sharing. The package is available both midweek and weekends between February and May. Visit muckrosspark.com for more.