How to holiday cheaply in Portugal: Everything you need to know
Smart ways to take advantage of the country’s stunning beaches and fascinating cities
A picturesque beach at sunset in Lagos, Portugal. Photograph: Sergei Aleshin/Getty
Portugal is famously affordable, and your euro will go further here than anywhere else in Western Europe – even in the tourist hot spots of the Algarve or the capital, Lisbon.
But just because Portugal is comparatively better value than other Mediterranean destinations, there are still plenty of decisions that need to be made to make sure you get full bang for your buck.