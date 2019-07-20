An abundance of great art, historic monuments, stunning locations and some of the best food you’ll eat anywhere: is it any wonder that Italy is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations? The country has been virtually synonymous with holidays since the days of the 18th-century Grand Tour, when moneyed Europeans would soak up the culture, bathe in its waters and surrender to every indulgence.

Put simply, Italy knows how to do tourism. And while the cost of living is comparatively lower in Italy than in Ireland, the cost of an Italian holiday can quickly spiral, especially if you’re travelling with the whole family.