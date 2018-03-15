Fancy an Easter getaway? Here are a few late offers

Spain: Canaries and Costa del Sol

You might find a big discount on a trip to Gran Canaria, with prices from €467 per person sharing, and across the Canaries and Costa del Sol, with tuiholidays.ie (1850-453545). Or book a break on the Costa del Sol and have a chance to see the extraordinary Easter processions in Malaga, also with tuiholidays.ie (1850-453545).

Sunway.ie (01-6311800) is offering Easter holidays on Gran Canaria from €509pps. With 230km of coastline, the island has a huge selection of beaches, from long strands and the dunes of Maspalomas to secluded coves and rocky inlets.

Travelcheaper.ie (021-4274417) has a week in Nerja, on the Costa del Sol, staying at the Río Marinas Cánovas Nerja, from €267pps.

Morocco: Agadir

Past and present exist side by side in Morocco, where you’ll also find a mix of east and west, at this meeting point between Africa and Europe. Sunway.ie (01-2311800) has seven nights at the two-star-plus Tilila apartments, from March 31st, from €509pps.

The French Mediterranean island, home to both Catholic and Orthodox traditions, has Easter traditions dating back more than 1,000 years. A week at Les Hauts du Maquis costs from €492pps with abbeytravel.ie (01-7047100).

More Easter sun offers

Budgettravel. com’s Easter offers include the Costa del Sol from €659pps, Malta from €769pps, Tenerife from €566pps and the Algarve from €242pps.

Around Europe

Pierre & Vacances and Eurocamp have excellent prices over Easter at properties around Europe. Thousands of holidays are under €500 for a week for up to six people. Book before March 18th on eurocamp.ie (021-4252300). Brittany Ferries sails from Cork to Roscoff from March 31st.

Italy: Lake Garda

If you are thinking of an Easter getaway with the little ones, the four-star Bella Italia camping complex in Peschiera, on Lake Garda, is well worth considering. Its bungalows could be a home from home, and they come with the bonus of offering lots of activities on your doorstep – not to mention the Gardaland theme park, which opens for the season on March 29th. Topflight.ie (01-2401700) is offering a two-bedroom self-catering bungalow, for six people, down to €424pps (from €559), departing March 31st (which is Easter Saturday).

Austria: Vienna

Easter is a lovely time to explore Vienna, and staying at the Hotel Bristol should be a wonderful experience in the romantic heart of the city. You could explore the Easter markets, hunt for antiques, see art by Gustav Klimt, Andy Warhol and Joan Miró at the Leopold Museum or visit the State Opera. Classic-collection.ie (01-5413000) will throw in a dinner when you book a three-night stay for €777pps from March 27th.

Cyprus

Cyprus has a balmy climate, a rich history, pretty architecture and a myriad of bars and restaurants. Clickandgo. com has a week on the island, whose locations range from Ayia Napa to Paphos and Larnaca, from €489pps.

England: Drayton Manor

Irishferries.com (0818-300400) is offering a three-night trip to the Drayton Manor theme park, in Staffordshire in England, for €479 for a family, staying at the Best Western Tillington Hall. That includes taking your car on the ferry. It’s valid until May 20th.

France: Disneyland Paris

Clickandgo.com has a three-night Easter trip to Disneyland Paris, for two adults and one child, with flights and accommodation from €1,750 per family.