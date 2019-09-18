‘Downton Abbey’ lists on Airbnb, for one night only, for €170 for two

Fans of the hit TV series Downton Abbey are to be given the opportunity to “live like the lord or lady of a stately home” and stay in the castle where the show was filmed.

To mark the release of the Downton Abbey film, the earl and countess of Carnarvon have posted their residence of Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, on the Airbnb booking website.

The advert invites two guests to stay in one of the 17th-century house’s 300 rooms on November 26th, a Tuesday, and be “treated like royalty”.

For £150 inclusive of fees, or about €170, the couple will join the earl and countess for evening cocktails in the saloon, followed by a traditional dinner in the state dining room, waited on by the castle’s butler.

After dinner, coffee will be served in the library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms, with an en-suite bathroom and views over 400ha, or 1,000ac, of rolling parkland, which were designed by the landscape architect Capability Brown.

“Throughout the stay, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will immerse the guests in the rich history and heritage of Highclere Castle with a private tour of the castle, the Highclere estate,” the advert says.

Downtown Abbey on Airbnb: one of the bedrooms at Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, in southern England

Downtown Abbey on Airbnb: the dining room at Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, in southern England

Downtown Abbey on Airbnb: the library at Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, in southern England

Downtown Abbey on Airbnb: the countess of Carnarvon at Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, in southern England

Downtown Abbey on Airbnb: Highclere Castle, in Hampshire, in southern England

The room is listed as coming with a hairdryer and shampoo, but it will not have wifi or a television.

Reservations open at noon on Tuesday, October 1st, and applicants are expected to have a record of good reviews from their previous Airbnb bookings.

Applicants need to show they are “passionate about Downton Abbey” in the message they include when requesting the reservation; the most creative submission will be chosen.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” Lady Carnarvon wrote in the advert.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”– Guardian