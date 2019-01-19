Cross the pond for a date with Dior

Fashion First

Couture fans will delight in the news that the much-lauded Dior exhibition will take up residence in London’s V&A museum this February to June, journeying through the fashion house’s humble beginnings to its most recent collections. Previously on show in Paris, Christian Dior – Designer of Dreams is well worth crossing the pond for.

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 - 2008) in London, 11th November 1958. He is preparing for the following day’s Dior Autumn collection show to an audience including Princess Margaret, at Blenheim Palace. Photograph: Popperfoto/Getty Images

In fact, the Kensington Hotel is launching an exclusive new package to celebrate. The three-night package will be available for stays throughout the exhibition’s run and includes a stay in one of the hotel’s Signature Suites, two tickets to the exhibition and a round of bespoke cocktails – The Corolle – inspired by Dior’s first collection in 1947. Book your House of Kensington package from €2,005 at doylecollection.com

Northern Antics

We Are Vertigo, the Belfast activity centre who currently offer indoor skydiving, are set to host Ireland’s first indoor ninja warrior assault course and inflatable action course later this year. In the meantime, the activity centre offers everything from an indoor ski course to climbing walls, perfect for keeping families busy during those rainy Saturdays. Visit wearevertigo.com for a full list of activities available.

Creative Coaches

From the group behind the Dublin Ghost Bus Tour and 1916 Tour come two new offerings. Hidden Dublin Tours is now operating a Bingo Bus and Comedy Bus tour through the city. Available to the public and available for private hire and judging by the huge popularity of its other tours, these two additions will be a roaring success. Visit hiddendublintours.com for more.

Tipple Retreat

Lough Erne Resort is set to banish those blues with its new package, the Friday Tonic. Decamp to the five-star Enniskillen hotel and enjoy a complimentary mini bar stocked with gins, tonic and snacks, breakfast on Saturday morning overlooking the picturesque Castle Hume Lough and complimentary access to the infinity pool, jacuzzi and sauna at The Thai Spa from €77.50 per person sharing. Visit lougherneresort.com for booking and details.