Coronavirus: Your travel questions answered

We asked readers to submit their travel concerns and questions. Below are a selection of answers, which we will continue to add to.

Question: I bought a flight to London, going out on March 24th and returning on the 25th. I would like to know if the are flights cancelled? Or if I need to pay a fee if I reschedule – Lívia Teixeira.

Answer: As it stands, all airlines are operating their full schedules to and from London and no restrictions are in place. While this is a fast-evolving situation and things are changing almost by the hour, there is probably little point in doing anything right now but wait to see what happens next.

Question: We’ve return flights booked with Aer Lingus to the US for Easter between April 11th and 19th. Will Aer Lingus allow us to change the dates given the current scenario with the coronavirus? Will they issue a credit to travel at a different date – Kevin Denner.

Answer: That seems unlikely at this stage. People who have flights booked to areas where the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has warned against travel should be able rebook flights and get refunds from airlines. Aer Lingus has said passengers who make new bookings to multiple destinations will be able to reschedule free of charge depending on how the current crisis pans out, but those with older bookings to any of the destinations serviced by Aer Lingus are being offered little comfort.

There are no travel advisories in place for the United States right now and people who have decided – for very understandable reasons – not to travel at this time may have to take very significant financial hit.

According to a spokeswoman for the European Consumer Centre(ECC), when people cancel their holiday to an area where no emergency measures are declared, “the holiday cancellation is, of course, strictly within the limits of the booking contract. This means that, if payments made to secure the booking are partly or wholly refundable, the amount of the refund will be dictated by the usual applicable terms and conditions. In addition, where passengers cancel their flights voluntarily, they are entitled to a full refund of airport taxes as the cancellation takes place before the flight check-in operation.”

Question: I would like to travel to France in May. Are airlines refunding tickets for flights which get cancelled in the future? – David Noone

Answer: If an airline cancels a flight in the coming days then affected passengers will be entitled to a refund or a re-routing. That means that a person looking to book a flight today can do so and be fairly secure in the knowledge that they will not be financially penalised in the event that the current crisis worsens significantly.

The ECC is recommending that before booking a trip to or near areas affected by the coronavirus, “consumers should first check the websiteof the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA), which currently recommends avoiding travel to selected regions including Italy”.

Question: Booked to fly to Rome with Aer Lingus from April 14th - 17th. Can I get money back on flight and accommodation? – Ultan Henry

Answer: Aer Lingus has cancelled all flights to and from Italy until April 3rd. It is very unclear what is going to happen after that. If normal service is resumed then cancelling flights would be not be allowed - or at least the cost would have to be borne by individual passengers.

Question: My son has a school trip to Strasbourg, France in three weeks. The Grand Est region is currently a hotspot in France for the virus. The school-trip firm who organise the tour are offering a 20 per cent refund if a family decide to cancel by this Friday 13th. If a flight ban or travel ban to the region is later implemented (by the French or our government will we be able recoup more from the cancellation? – Ken Black

Answer: Generally speaking, people with package holidays involving a journey to, or a stay in, areas affected by travel restrictions due to the virus, are likely to have the right to terminate the booking contract without paying a termination fee. This applies only to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances that may pose a significant risk to human health and prevent consumers from making use of or reaching the destination of their booked holiday, as agreed in the travel contract. In the event that travel restrictions apply to Strasbourg than a full refund should be sought. If that is not forthcoming then claim could be lodged with a travel insurance provider.

Question: We are due to go on a family holiday to Portugal at the beginning of May, with our five- and two-year-old children. Currently, we have paid for the flights and 50 per cent of the hotel, the balance is due next week. I am thinking of just forfeiting the money spent to date and not throwing good money after bad by paying the balance due. Any advice? – James Byrne

Answer: This is a very tough question to answer. By cancelling at this stage you will most likely lose all of the money spent so far. But by paying the balance you might just be increasing your losses. This is perhaps where travel insurance is most valuable. Earlier this month, Mapfre, the company that underwrites much of the travel insurance in Ireland issued fresh guidelines for people who may be travelling outside the country in the days, weeks and months ahead and are increasingly concerned about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on their plans.

At that stage, those immediately affected were people who had been due to travel to the Hubei province of China and had a trip booked before January 23rd, anyone due to travel to mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao) with a trip booked before January 28th, and people booked to travel to certain regions of northern Italy with a trip booked before February 24th.

The dates were important. People who had travel insurance in place before those dates may, the company said, be in a position to claim money back as the Department of Foreign Affairs had said on or before the dates of departure, that it had advised against “All but essential travel”.

“If the cancellation section of your policy lists as an insured peril cover where the Irish Government announces that travellers are recommended to avoid the country or area you have planned to visit, we will consider cancellation claims within 48 hours of your intended date of departure as long as that advice is in place,” Mapfre said.

Right now, there are more travel restrictions in place covering all of Italy. But there are no travel restrictions in place for Portugal.

So perhaps the best course of action would be to pay the balance of the holiday and take out a good travel insurance policy that lists as an insured peril cover where the Irish Government announces that travellers are recommended to avoid the country or area.

That would protect this reader to a degree. But there is something else that needs to be addressed. There may be no travel restricitions in place in May covering Portugal. And still, this family may be reluctant to travel. Mapfre reminded people that if their trip did not involve travel to an affected areas but they were concerned about the risk of going on a trip, its travel insurance policies do not provide cover “for disinclination to travel”.

– Further answers to come