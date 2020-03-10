Coronavirus: Ask us your travel questions

Let the experts answer your questions about cancelled flights, holidays, travel insurance and more

Aer Lingus and Ryanair suspended all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday, as that country was put in lockdown due to coronavirus. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

As cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Ireland and around the world, and flights to and from Italy are suspended, many of our readers have concerns about existing and future travel plans.

If you have questions about cancelled flights, altered travel plans, whether you should continue to pay off holiday deposits, what your travel insurance will and won’t cover, or any other travel-related questions, ask us using the form below, and we will endeavour to answer as many as possible online on Wednesday, with help from Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope and travel experts.

Ask your travel-related question here:

Thank you for your input.

