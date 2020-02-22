When it comes to good value family holidays, it’s hard to beat camping. We’re not talking about home-grown camping, mind you. While there are many lovely campsites around Ireland in sometimes breathtaking locations, the coldness of the waters around our coast and the inevitability that unrelenting rain will turn precious summer breaks into Father Ted episodes makes the option unattractive for many.

We’re talking about Fancy Dan continental camping. While France is the country with the most evolved network of campsites – and the easiest place to get to in a car – Italy, Spain and even Portugal have plenty of places for people who wish to carry on camping.