Clif House Hotel offers new organic spa products and package

Made from organic peat moss, the face and body mask promises to diminish age spots
The Well at Cliff: a new, all-natural range of handmade spa products created for the hotel, as well as its sister property, Cliff at Lyons

Carrageen moss, oat oil, beeswax, sea salt, Atlantic seaweed . . . sounds like an ingredient list that Michelin-starred chef Martijn Kajuiter might play around with in creating one of his dishes for House restaurant at the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford.

Those materials, along with peat, essential oils, wild marjoram and rosemary, are components in The Well at Cliff, a new, all-natural range of handmade spa products created for the hotel, as well as its sister property, Cliff at Lyons.

Spa consultant Peigín Crowley, one of the creators of the products, points to the state of preservation of ancient bog bodies as an influence in selecting peat, from Co Laois, as a key ingredient in one of the products – organic peat moss revitalising face and body mask (€36).

Organic ingredients

The inky black mask promises to “diminish age spots, brighten the skin, re-energise firmness and elasticity while hydrating and nourishing the skin with natural organic ingredients”.

The products are used in bespoke therapies at the hotel’s The Well by the Sea spa, each of which is paired with juices and smoothies designed by the Cliff culinary team to compliment the treatment.

A Spring Bliss package, including one night’s b&b, dinner in the Bar restaurant, and a 40-minute spa treatment, costs from €199 per person on selected midweek dates in May. The Well at Cliff spa products are available to buy online. See cliffhousehotel.ie.

