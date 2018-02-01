Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style: The best breaks from €100 to €10,000

Every year at least one Irish hotel will pull out all the stops with a wildly extravagant Valentine’s package, and this year, Cupid has aimed his bow at the Conrad Dublin. It’s three-day Over-The-Top-Valentine’s offering includes an airport pick-up, if you need it, in the Conrad’s seven series BMW. You will be met at the hotel by the concierge who will settle you in to the Presidential Suite with champagne and canapés. Breakfast will be served each morning in your suite, and dinners will be prepared by executive chef, Marcin Kolnierza.

The package also includes a helicopter ride over the Dublin/Meath countryside, a photographer to record the special moments, like a romantic picnic in Iveagh Garden. Before you depart, the Conrad’s in-house poet will create a unique poem dedicated to you both. Your pockets will need to be as deep as your love, with a price tag of €10,000 per couple.

For a night that is a little friendlier to the wallet, the hotel is also offering a special “Romance Package’ to include breakfast and a special Valentine’s inspired dinner in The Coburg Restaurant, for €380 for two people. To book, contact DUBHC_RS@conradhotels.com or 01-6028900.

Love is in the air at the six Hastings Hotels in Northern Ireland, with Valentine’s packages from Friday February 9th to Saturday 17th. Prices include dinner, bed and breakfast and a gift. You can stay in the Stormont Hotel from £85pps/€96 with a bottle of wine, Everglades in Derry-Londonderry from £85pps/€96, Ballygally Castle from £90pps €102, the Europa in Belfast from £95pps/€108, Slieve Donard resort from £125pps/€142 and the Culloden Estate from £150pps/€170, hastingshotels.com.

Relax on the deck at the Wineport Lodge, looking out over Lough Ree

Sit on the deck watching the sun set over the Lough Ree at Wineport Lodge this Valentine’s . Relax with a massage, take a dip in the hot tub, walk the woodlands, or just relax on the deck. From February 9th to 18th take a Valentine’s treat that includes a bottle of Prosecco and chocolate truffles, dinner, B&B from €356 per night, Wineport.ie.

A short hop from Dublin is the tranquil resort of Carton House. Don’t bring the golf clubs but do bring comfy clothes and walking shoes to chill out together on the grounds. Carton House has stunning woodland walks and a lovely spa to unwind in. From February 10th to 17th you can stay from €134pps for B&B, Prosecco and dinner in the Linden Tree restaurant, book at cartonhouse.com or call 01 5052000.

Visit Paris this Valentine’s day with packages from €210

You can romance your love on a quick two-day trip to Paris with ebookers.ie. Two nights staying in the Hotel des Arts in Montmartre with flights from Dublin will cost from €210pps. Mortmartre is an ideal location of explore the romantic architecture of the City of Love, ebookers.ie.

The Gibson Hotel, which hosts the TV dating show First Dates Ireland, has a Valentine’s pacakge (without the film crew)

Many love stories begin at the Gibson Hotel, as it is the venue for the First Dates Ireland TV show. Make it your venue for a romantic Valentine’s package with a three course dinner, B&B with two love potion cocktails. This Valentine’s package is available from €270, between Monday, February 12th and Sunday, February 17th, thegibson.com.