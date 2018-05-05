Baa baa bank holiday: family fun on an urban farm

Woolapalooza Farm Festival

The farm festival returns to the award-winning Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin, this May bank holiday weekend. The 38-acre food and farm destination will host an array of family-friendly events including sheep shearing, drop-in craft sessions for kids, heritage house tours and storytelling, gardening tours, a giant knitting bee, yarn bombing and craft stalls, all capped off with a feast in its Overends Kitchen. airfield.ie

Airfield House, all ready for a wedding.

Ode to the Iveagh Gardens over a cuppa

The Conrad Hotel’s new afternoon tea, A Promenade In The Iveagh, is an ode to its neighbour and muse, the Iveagh Gardens. Guests are welcome to enjoy an afternoon tea inspired by the Victorian park in its Iveagh Suite, amid its secret garden décor and design references rooted in Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Grey. Served every weekend from 1-4pm, afternoon tea costs €38 per person. conradhotels3.hilton.com

Woman’s World

Under Her Eye: Women and Climate Change, a two-day festival taking place at the British Library London on June 1st and 2nd , will examine and celebrate the role of women taking action on climate change. Headlined by critically acclaimed author and leading climate change advocate, Margaret Atwood, expect new art commissions, high-profile global speakers and plenty more. bl.uk

Out on a nimb

Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen, is set to launch the ultimate foodie package this month.

The Nimb Hotel, overlooking Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens, is set to launch the ultimate foodie package this month. Two guests can enjoy two nights bed and breakfast, a private cooking class, dinner and wine pairings with the head chef at Gemyse, Mette Dahlgaard, a gourmet food tour of the city, a private culinary tour of Nimb Hotel’s seven restaurants and the food market in Tivoli Gardens and afternoon tea in the Nimb Bar from €2,971 per couple. nimb.dk